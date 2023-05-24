“Many long-term health risks”



Ansa Floods like the one that hit theEmilia Romagna “they have effects on public health not only direct, in terms of deaths, but also indirect, with long-term repercussions”. Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) which raises the alarm on the hygienic-sanitary and psychological risks for the population of Emilia-Romagna.

Health effects “A flood causes death by drowning, heart attack, hypothermia, electrical injuries and wounds, which are consequences of the destruction caused by the floods of the land, but these are only the

direct effects and immediately visible of the emergency. – explains the president Sima,

Alexander Miani – The

indirect effects they are instead

monitorable only in the long run: just think that the overflow of waste water caused by floods increases the

risk of infections (especially in the elderly and children) such as norovirus, hepatitis A, rotavirus, infections caused by Cryptosporidium and Giardia parasites, bacterial infections due to Campylobacter, Escherichia coli, Salmonella, etc.

The risk of gastrointestinal diseases, dermatitis, conjunctivitis therefore grows exponentially, but real poisonings are also possible, for example in the event of rupture of underground pipes, overflowing of toxic waste, or release of chemical substances stored in the ground. Stagnant water in houses and along the streets, then, causes a massive presence of mosquitoes which increases the risk of transmission of diseases carried by these insects to humans”, adds Miani. “Finally, the

psychological effects: floods generate post-traumatic disorders such as anxiety, depression, psychosocial disorders that can lead to suicides. Mental disorders determined both by the condition of displacement and by the damage caused to homes and the loss of family assets", concludes Sima.

