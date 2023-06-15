High triglycerides in the analyses: with this sport you can lower them immediately

When blood tests are done, seeing high triglycerides should make you think. Fortunately, the right sport is enough to return to normal values.

To probe the state of a person’s metabolism, a very important indicator in blood analysis is that of the triglyceride level. If this appears high compared to the indicated range referred to as hypertriglyceridemia, and the reasons that cause it are known. There are those who are genetically predisposed, but more often it is the sign that eating habits but above all the lifestyle they are not optimalthe. Luckily unless there is a pathological condition present it is not difficult to get back in line.

A normal value of triglycerides for adults is below 150 mg/dl and not less than 50 mg/dl in the blood. Up to 199 we speak of a slightly altered situation compared to the average, but if it exceeds 200 then there is the risk of develop cardiovascular disease. Such a value should not be underestimated, as well as the indicator concerning LDL cholesterol, and already above the normal value it is the case to make an examination of conscience. This is unless there is a pre-existing condition, such as diabetes.

Maybe he’s eating more than usual, or not getting enough movement. A sedentary life is not uncommon to lead to these consequences because the metabolism slows down. However, there are specific physical activities to reduce triglycerides, and they don’t require who knows what equipment. Only trainers, overalls and a breathable shirt.

Aerobic activities are the secret

If it wasn’t clear, let’s talk about jogging. At the park or on the cycle path for those lucky enough to have one of the two close to home, alone or in a group depending on how you prefer. For those who aren’t used to it, you can always start with brisk walking, but no less than 40 minutes a day. It’s the minimum effort to do your health a favor and with the right music in your earphones it’s not too difficult to get into the groove.

Alternatively since summer is about to start even swimming it can be a good alternative if it’s too hot for running. In the swimming pool training in cool water is definitely more pleasant than on hot asphalt. Or if you have space in the living room a nice exercise bike can help keep fit near air conditioning. There are also mini models to put under the desk for desperate cases.

