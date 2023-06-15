Mini job: You pay so little taxes and duties with 520 euro jobs

With a mini-job – for example in the supermarket – you only have to give up very little of your salary. China News Service / Kontributor / Getty Images

With a mini job you can earn up to 520 euros per month. The duties and taxes are very low: You usually pay no taxes and very little to the pension insurance. However, a mini-job can also have disadvantages for you – for example, you are not entitled to unemployment benefit from it.

You want next to that Studies work? Or are you looking for a part-time job to earn some extra money? Then you are sure to already have job offers for so-called mini jobs stumbled.

If you don’t know exactly what that is, you’ve come to the right place. We answer the most important questions for you Salarytaxes and advantages and disadvantages of mini-jobs.

What is a mini job?

A mini job is according to the Federal Employment Agency (BA) a minor job with a monthly wage of up to 520 euros. They are also called €520 jobs (before the minimum wage increase, €450 jobs). According to the BA, there are two types of mini-jobs: the 520-euro job and the short-term mini-job. However, this article is only about the 520 euro job. You can find information about the short-term mini job at the mini job centre.

How much do I work with a mini job and what do I earn?

With a mini job you can earn a maximum of 520 euros. According to the BA, the number of hours you work per month is based on the hourly wage. It should be noted here that the legal minimum wage also applies to mini-jobs.

How many taxes and duties do I pay as a mini-jobber?

As a mini-jobber, you benefit from low taxes and Steer. You must according to the mini job center only pay 3.6 percent of your earnings into the pension insurance. But you can also submit an application to your employer, in which case you don’t have to pay any pension insurance contributions.

From a tax point of view, a mini-job is particularly advantageous. If you remain below the earnings limit of 520 euros per month, you pay no taxes at all.

How many taxes and duties does the employer pay?

In the case of commercial mini-jobs, the employer bears the majority of the taxes, according to the mini-job center. This includes contributions to health and pension insurance, allocations, taxes and contributions to accident insurance. Overall, according to the mini job center, the taxes are a maximum of 31.4 percent.

What rights do I have as a mini-jobber?

As a mini-jobber, you are considered a part-time employee. This means that you basically have the same employment law rights as full-time employees, according to the Federal Employment Agency. According to the BA, these rights include:

Protection against dismissal

holiday entitlement

maternity allowance

certificate of employment

Statutory accident insurance in the event of an accident at work

What are potential disadvantages of a mini job?

Unfortunately, a mini job also has disadvantages. Since you do not pay any contributions to unemployment insurance, you are not entitled to it according to the BA unemployment benefit. She also points out that you only have a small pension entitlement from a mini-job. If you do not pay any contributions to the pension insurance, you are not entitled to a pension from the mini job at all.

According to the BA, you do not automatically have health insurance with a mini-job. So you have to get health insurance elsewhere, either through compulsory insurance in the statutory health insurance system or through family insurance.

Can I do a mini job as a part-time job?

Yes, you can also do a mini job as a part-time job. But you need the consent of your main employer, according to the BA.

If you have several mini-jobs, you have to make sure that you don’t exceed the 520 euro limit. However, if you earn more than 520 euros per month, social security contributions are due according to the BA.

