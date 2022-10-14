Listen to the audio version of the article

Angelini Beauty, a company controlled by the Italian multi-business group Angelini Industries and active in the selective perfumery and dermocosmetics sectors, has signed a long-term agreement with Trussardi which provides for the extension and strengthening of the exclusive management of the brand of the historic fashion house for perfumery and cosmetics products, of which it has already been a licensee since 2010.

The operation aims to continue to enhance the perfumes of the Trussardi maison, expression of one of the main Made in Italy realities, consolidating their presence in the markets already covered, such as Italy, Germany, Spain, Eastern and Middle Europe. East, and favoring the penetration in areas of strategic importance for the growth of the brand, such as the Far East, also thanks to investments in production, sales on new channels, and communication.

“In a highly competitive sector such as that of perfumery, the partnership with Trussardi in the fragrance and cosmetics category is a fundamental step in our company’s growth strategy – explained Lluís Plà Fernandez-Villacañas, president and CEO of Angelini Beauty – . The development path we have designed will consolidate the presence of the Trussardi brand on the current markets on the one hand, thanks to the diversification of distribution channels, and on the other hand, the entry into new markets to seize the opportunities offered by areas that are not yet manned today “.

Sebastian Suhl, CEO of Trussardi adds: «The extension and strengthening of the agreements with Angelini Beauty confirm the validity of a successful strategic partnership born in 2010 and which now sets itself even more ambitious international development goals. At the same time, the relaunch project of the Trussardi group is proceeding, which will soon reopen the doors of its historic headquarters in Piazza della Scala, proposing a unique concept of the Milanese lifestyle of food & fashion ».

The subject of the agreement are all the perfume brands of the historic house, namely: Trussardi Uomo and Trussardi Donna, the luxury collection Le Vie di Milano and the Levriero Collection for men and women, for a total of more than fifteen product lines. Angelini Beauty will also have the opportunity to develop new fragrances under the Trussardi brand. The operation is part of a path to strengthen the company’s portfolio which provides, in addition to the investment in new brands, with the recent acquisition of new licenses, also the enhancement of historical and prestigious brands such as in the case of Trussardi perfumes, present in over 80 countries around the world with fragrances for the male and female market positioned in the premium and ultra-premium range.