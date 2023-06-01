ANSES: how much Family Allowances collection in June after the 20.92% increase

The National Social Security Administration (Anses) set the new values of family allowances that govern from junewith the increase of 20.92%.
The decision was formalized through Resolution 113/2023 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette and there it is established that for family group income (IGF) of up to $808,124 the new values in force are:
- the allowance for birth will be $16,160,
- by adoption of $96,639 y
- by $24,199 marriage;
ANSES retirees and pensioners: when do they begin to receive the bonus
It also determines that, both for prenatal As allowance per child, the pension contribution will be
- $13,864 for household income up to $214,699;
- $9,350 for income between $214,699.01 and $314,880;
- of $5,654 for IGF between $314,880.01 and $363,540; and
- of $2,915 for income between $363,540.01 and $808,124.
In the case of disabled child,
- the allocation will be $45,147 for IGF up to $214,699;
- $31,937 for income between $214,699.01 and $314,880; and
- of $20,155 for higher income.
How much is charged for school help from June 1
The annual school aid will be
$11,620 per child for IGF up to $808,124; and
also in the case of a child with a disability, but with no income limit.
You may also like