ANSES: how much Family Allowances collection in June after the 20.92% increase

ANSES: how much Family Allowances collection in June after the 20.92% increase

The National Social Security Administration (Anses) set the new values ​​of family allowances that govern from junewith the increase of 20.92%.

The decision was formalized through Resolution 113/2023 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette and there it is established that for family group income (IGF) of up to $808,124 the new values ​​in force are:

  • the allowance for birth will be $16,160,
  • by adoption of $96,639 y
  • by $24,199 marriage;

ANSES retirees and pensioners: when do they begin to receive the bonus

It also determines that, both for prenatal As allowance per child, the pension contribution will be

  • $13,864 for household income up to $214,699;
  • $9,350 for income between $214,699.01 and $314,880;
  • of $5,654 for IGF between $314,880.01 and $363,540; and
  • of $2,915 for income between $363,540.01 and $808,124.

In the case of disabled child,

  • the allocation will be $45,147 for IGF up to $214,699;
  • $31,937 for income between $214,699.01 and $314,880; and
  • of $20,155 for higher income.

How much is charged for school help from June 1

The annual school aid will be

$11,620 per child for IGF up to $808,124; and

also in the case of a child with a disability, but with no income limit.

