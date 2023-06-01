Race against time to harvest and dry wheat — first-line experience in wheat harvesting area in southern Henan – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Zhengzhou, June 1st Topic: Race against time to harvest and dry wheat——First-line knowledge of the wheat harvesting area in southern Henan

Xinhua News Agency reporters Sun Qingqing and Ma Yichong

Right now, wheat in southern Henan is ushering in a large-scale machine harvest. In order to overcome the adverse effects of the previous “bad field rain”, Henan Province launched ten emergency harvesting, drying and drying measures, requiring relevant departments to make scientific organization of emergency harvesting and drying and drying a top priority. At present, in southern Henan, party members and cadres go deep into the front line of wheat harvesting to organize wheat harvesting, and farmers try their best to grab the harvest and sun in the sun, launching a “big battle” against time to grab the harvest and sun.

In a wheat field in Xiaolizhuang Village, Tongzhong Town, Zhengyang County, Zhumadian City, multiple crawler harvesters shuttled through the wheat field, running at full power, rushing to harvest wheat. Xu Tianli, a villager in Xiaolizhuang Village, harvested 5 acres of wheat in just over half an hour. The harvested wheat was immediately pulled by a tractor to the side of the road to dry.

On May 30, in Tongzhong Township, Zhengyang County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, a harvester was rushing to harvest wheat. (UAV photo) Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Haoran

“The humidity of the dried wheat is high, and it has to be turned over every hour or so, and it must be ventilated and dried as soon as possible.” Xu Tianli said that the villagers don’t want to see the wheat harvest even if it is rainy. Since it happened, they must try their best to minimize the loss. .

In a wheat field in Zhangzhai Village, Fuzhai Township, Zhengyang County, several harvesters are scattered everywhere, rushing to harvest wheat. In a wheat field that is about to be harvested, Cai Shengli, a villager in Zhangzhai Village, wearing a sun hat and holding a sickle, is busy harvesting the wheat that is not easy to be harvested by the machine, and then spreads the ears and stalks on top of other wheat to ensure that the grains are returned to the warehouse.

According to Wang Ke, a publicity committee member of Fuzhai Township, the township has 104,000 mu of wheat and more than 320 harvesters. At present, more than 60 cadres in Fuzhai Township have been sent to 14 administrative villages in the township, and actively organize village cadres and villagers to do a good job in rush harvesting.

On May 30, in Tongzhong Township, Zhengyang County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, villagers were helping to push carts filled with freshly harvested wheat.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Haoran

According to Guan Xia, director of Zhengyang County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, there are more than 7,000 local harvesters in Zhengyang County plus coordination, contact, and deployment from other places, including more than 3,000 crawler harvesters, which can meet the county’s wheat harvesting needs.

In order to do a good job of drying the harvested wheat in the sun, on May 30, the Henan Provincial Finance Department allocated an emergency fund of 200 million yuan for wheat drying.

At present, the wheat harvesting area in southern Henan is actively organizing equipment drying and drying work. Nanyang Tanghe County makes full use of various places such as cultural squares, school playgrounds, front and back of houses, flat roofs, and even standardized factory buildings and vacant factory buildings of some enterprises to actively carry out harvested wheat drying. Nanyang Dengzhou Grain and Material Reserve Bureau took the initiative to connect with the flue-cured tobacco factory and converted the flue-cured tobacco facilities into grain drying equipment through modification.

On May 30, at a drying and processing cooperative in Dalin Town, Zhengyang County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, the staff drove a vehicle to push wet wheat into the feed port of the dryer.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hao Yuan

At the home of Tang Daoli, a large grain grower in Sheqi County, Nanyang, six dryers dry 24 hours a day, capable of drying about 300 tons of wheat a day. “The more than 3,000 acres of wheat I planted began to be harvested at noon yesterday, and all will be harvested tonight. The wheat is harvested and dried. It is estimated that it will take another 3 days to dry the harvested more than 1,000 tons of wheat.” Tang Daoli said .

In order to reduce the losses of farmers as much as possible, on May 30, the Agricultural Office of the Henan Provincial Party Committee, the Henan Provincial Department of Finance, and the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau issued a notice requesting that the wheat insurance claims work be done well. As of 24:00 on May 30, Zhongyuan Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd. has dispatched 130 business guidance groups, 1,548 investigation and security personnel, and 23,137 co-insurance personnel to carry out summer grain insurance investigation and investigation work, and 18,674 cases have been investigated.

According to statistics from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Henan Province, as of 17:00 on May 31, Henan Province has harvested 9.51 million mu of wheat, accounting for about 11% of the province’s wheat planting area, and invested 49,000 combine harvesters every day. The province’s wheat harvest is basically over.