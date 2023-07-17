Anuel AA and Laurie Saavedra: A New Love Story in the Parks of Disney

Title: Anuel AA Shares Videos with New Partner Laurie Saavedra, Sparking Controversy and Love

Subtitle: Puerto Rican Singer Anuel AA’s Relationship News and Abuse Allegations Surface

In a surprising turn of events, the urban singer Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, known as Anuel AA, has recently shared videos on his social media platforms featuring his new partner, the Venezuelan Laurie Saavedra. The couple was seen visibly in love and happy while enjoying the parks of Disney in Florida.

Anuel AA has been making headlines in recent months for his public displays of affection towards Colombian singer Karol G, tagging her in numerous photographs on his social media accounts. He also sent several messages to Karol G’s current partner, Swept. However, with his latest videos featuring Saavedra, it seems Anuel AA has moved on from that chapter of his life.

Nonetheless, Anuel AA has not been without controversy. He found himself entangled in a dispute with New York rapper 6ix9ine after posting a photo of his daughter’s face, Cattleya, which did not sit well with the child’s mother, Yailín, also known as Yailín la Más Viral. Yailín took offense to the post and publicly criticized Anuel AA and 6ix9ine. In response, Anuel AA shared a photo of himself with an unidentified woman, causing even more speculation about his love life.

However, all questions were put to rest when Anuel AA shared multiple videos showcasing his happiness and affection for Saavedra during their visit to the Disney parks in Florida. Accompanying the couple was Anuel AA’s eldest son and his mother, all enjoying the amusement park under tight security.

In a surprising twist, it has been revealed that Anuel AA’s previous relationship with Yailín was not without its own issues. Allegations of abuse have surfaced, with Yailín claiming that Anuel AA physically assaulted her while she was pregnant. Yailín has shared photos on her Instagram account showing bruises allegedly caused by the reggaeton artist.

Yailín’s revelation came after Anuel AA referred to 6ix9ine as a pedophile, a comment that Yailín perceived as hypocritical. She implored Anuel AA not to pretend to be a good father, highlighting that he did not support her during her pregnancy and left her and their daughter in financial distress.

Yailín further stated that she sought help from Anuel AA and his team for the rent, diapers, and milk for their daughter, but her pleas were ignored. She accused Anuel AA of taking the money she had and leaving her with nothing.

As the controversy unfolds, Anuel AA’s fans and the public are eagerly awaiting his response to the abuse allegations and the ongoing situation with Yailín. The singer’s personal life has certainly taken an unexpected turn, capturing the attention of media outlets and fans alike.

Overall, Anuel AA’s new relationship with Laurie Saavedra and the allegations of abuse from his previous relationship have thrust the Puerto Rican singer into the spotlight once again. The situation continues to unfold, leaving fans and the public with unanswered questions about his personal life.

