Dollar Trading at 16.8666 Pesos per Unit with Upward Trend, According to Banxico Report

Title: Dollar Sets New Trading Record Against Mexican Peso

Subtitle: Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Reaches Unprecedented Levels Since 2015

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

The Mexican peso has witnessed a historic depreciation against the American dollar, hitting an exchange rate unseen since December 2015. As per the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed last week at 16.7383 pesos per unit. Presently, the dollar is trading at 16.8666 pesos per unit, indicating an upward trend in real-time.

Economist Gabriela Siller states that at the beginning of the session, the peso suffered a depreciation of 0.56%, equivalent to 9.3 cents, resulting in trading around 16.84 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate experienced a high of 16.8689 pesos and a low of 16.7078 pesos per dollar. This significant drop in the peso’s value against the dollar indicates the intensity of the situation.

Banks across Mexico present varying rates for the dollar exchange:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy – $16.7383 / Sell – $16.7383
– HSBC: Buy – $19.01 / Sell – $19.74
– Banamex: Buy – $17.04 / Sell – $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy – $19.83 / Sell – $20.73
– Banorte: Buy – $15.65 / Sell – $17.05
– Scotiabank: Buy – $16.51 / Sell – $17.11
– IXE: Buy – $15.65 / Sell – $17.15
– Bajio Bank: Buy – $16.29 / Sell – $17.72
– Monex: Buy – $19.80 / Sell – $20.34
– Azteca Bank: Buy – $20.16 / Sell – $20.89
– Inbursa: Buy – $16.62 / Sell – $18.61
– Santander: Buy – $19.54 / Sell – $21.06
– Exchange: Buy – $19.45 / Sell – $20.46
– Spa area: Buy – $19.21 / Sell – $20.71

In addition to the peso-dollar exchange, the price of bitcoins is currently at 30,258.3 dollars, reflecting a downward trend in real-time.

The euro is quoted at $18.94 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $22.08 pesos. These rates further contribute to the challenging economic landscape.

