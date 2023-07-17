Spanish Activists Target Superyacht Owned by Walmart Heiress in Protest for Environmental Justice

Title: Spanish Activists Spray-Paint Superyacht Owned by Walmart Heiress in Ibiza

Subtitle: Futuro Vegetal’s ‘Jets and Yachts, the party is over’ campaign demands an end to luxury broadcasting by the 1%

(IBIZA) – In a daring act of protest, Spanish environmental activists from the group Futuro Vegetal targeted a superyacht named Kaos belonging to Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire Walmart heiress. On Sunday, the activists released a video clip showcasing their demonstration, where they stood in front of the luxury yacht and unfurled a banner that said, “You consume, others suffer.” Subsequently, they spray-painted the boat with red and black paint.

Critiquing the enormous divide between the rich and poor, the activists stated in their video that the top 1% of the world‘s population contributes more pollution than the poorest 50%. They also lamented the consequences of such behavior, emphasizing that it condemns future generations to a life of suffering, misery, and desolation.

“Their excessive consumption not only destroys our planet but compromises the habitability of the Earth for all living beings,” the activists said, firmly questioning the sustainability of this lifestyle.

Media reports state that the superyacht belongs to Nancy Walton Laurie, a billionaire inheritor of the Walmart fortune. CNN reached out to Laurie for comment but has yet to receive a response.

On Sunday morning, the Spanish Civil Guard detained the two individuals responsible for the protest. Futuro Vegetal informed the public that the activists are expected to be released on Monday.

This incident follows a similar act of protest that took place last Friday when Futuro Vegetal sprayed a private plane at Ibiza airport. The act forced a runway closure for several hours. Futuro Vegetal stated that these actions collectively culminate in the “Jets and Yachts, the party is over” campaign. The campaign, initiated by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, calls for a ban on private jets and an end to luxury broadcasts.

Extinction Rebellion (XR), another prominent climate group, has joined in the campaign as well. Vowing to confront the 1% and their wasteful leisure activities, XR proclaims that such luxuries are beyond affordability when essential resources are at stake.

Earlier this month, XR activists in Spain protested the excessive water usage on golf courses during a severe national drought by plugging holes in 10 golf courses. Their actions shed light on the need for responsible water management and conservation.

Futuro Vegetal, Extinction Rebellion, and other environmental groups are determined to underscore the urgent need for sustainable practices and the equitable distribution of resources in order to mitigate the harmful impacts of climate change.

