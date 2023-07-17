The Rise of the No Labels Party: A Potential Threat to Biden’s Presidency

No Labels: The Party Offering Solutions Beyond Partisan Politics

The No Labels party, founded in 2010 by political activist Nancy Jacobson, is gaining attention as a potential game-changer in American politics. With a mission to prioritize problem solving over partisan politics, the party claims to provide a refuge for those who are “tired of extremes on the right and left” and feel politically homeless.

The party defines itself as a “center” and “common sense” party, representing a majority of Americans who believe that “Washington only works for Washington” and are eager to change that. However, critics argue that this rhetoric echoes the promises made by politicians during election time and does little to distinguish No Labels from the traditional Republican and Democratic parties.

Despite these assertions, the No Labels party is taking steps to solidify its presence in the political landscape. On Monday, the party held its first political event, a citizen forum or town hall, which they named “Common Sense.” Notably, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was among the participants, leading to speculation that he could be the party’s presidential nominee. This potential development could draw conservative support away from President Biden in key states for the Electoral College.

The No Labels party gained prominence in 2017 when it played a crucial role in creating the Problem Solvers Caucus within the House of Representatives. This caucus consists of legislators from both parties who prioritize bipartisan collaboration to tackle pressing issues. With 60 representatives currently belonging to the caucus, it has become a platform for finding common ground amidst growing polarization.

Positioning itself as an alternative to the existing party system, No Labels offers a unitary platform that could compete for the presidency in 2024 if the major parties select candidates who do not resonate with the majority of Americans. They describe this as a “2024 insurance policy,” emphasizing their commitment to stepping aside if the major parties nominate candidates who are widely accepted.

Polls conducted by the No Labels group indicate that both President Biden and former President Trump do not face significant rejection among potential voters. This finding underscores the party’s strategy of presenting itself as a viable alternative to the major parties should the public express dissatisfaction with their candidates.

While no concrete details have emerged regarding the potential members of the No Labels’ unitary platform, speculation suggests that Senator Manchin, former Republican governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, and independent senator (former Democrat) Kystern Sinema could be part of the ticket. Sinema’s recent change in affiliation from Democrat to independent and her conservative positions, along with Manchin’s efforts to curb President Biden’s legislative agenda, make them potential candidates for the party.

If No Labels does decide to launch a candidate in 2024, the selection process would occur at the national convention planned for April of next year in Dallas, Texas.

One key concern surrounds the potential impact of No Labels on President Biden’s electoral prospects compared to those of former President Trump. While Biden secured approximately 7 million more votes than Trump in 2020, the Electoral College played a decisive role in his victory. Biden won by a narrow margin in states like Georgia and Arizona that typically lean towards the Republican Party. Historically, third-party candidates have hurt Democrats in elections, with Al Gore’s defeat in the 2000 Florida race being attributed to votes taken by the Green Party candidate, Ralph Nader.

Representative Dean Phillips, a Minnesota Democrat supporting the No Labels party, expressed concerns about the potential consequences of pitting Joe Manchin against Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He warned that this scenario could lead to a “historic disaster” – the return of Trump to the White House. Phillips suggested that many moderate Democrats may prefer Manchin’s option over Biden’s, which could be enough to tip the scales in battleground states or those won by a small margin in 2020.

However, it is worth noting that in 1992, the conservative votes garnered by billionaire Ross Perot cost George Bush Sr. his re-election, highlighting the unpredictable nature of third-party impact.

As the No Labels party continues to gain momentum, their approach to politics offers an intriguing alternative to the traditional partisan landscape. Whether they can successfully navigate the complexities of American politics and appeal to a broad base of voters remains to be seen.

