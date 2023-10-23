Aracely Arámbula Reportedly Rejects Alleged Substantial Payment from Luis Miguel for Child Support

Aracely Arámbula Reportedly Refuses Substantial Payment from Luis Miguel

Mexico City – Aracely Arámbula, the ex-partner of renowned singer Luis Miguel, is allegedly refusing to accept a substantial payment from him, according to sources in Mexico. The media has reported that “judicial sources” claim Aracely Arámbula has been summoned by a judge since September to collect the legally required alimony payments for their two children.

As the children are minors, the judge has instructed that the payments be made through Aracely Arámbula. However, it is alleged that she has refused to collect the payment. The sources state that Luis Miguel has made the payment owed, as well as an advance for future months. The exact figures of the alleged payment have not been disclosed, but there are speculations that it could be around 1.4 million dollars.

This is not the first time that issues regarding child support have arisen between the former couple. Aracely Arámbula has previously accused Luis Miguel of not providing enough financial support for their children. She has also claimed that the singer has been absent from important milestones in their children’s lives, such as birthdays and their first communion.

The relationship between Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel began in the mid-2000s and resulted in the birth of their two children, Miguel and Daniel. However, their relationship deteriorated, and they separated in 2009. Since then, there have been ongoing disputes over child support payments.

Luis Miguel has another daughter, Michelle Salas, from a previous relationship with Stephanie Salas. Initially, there was controversy surrounding Michelle’s paternity, but it was later confirmed that Luis Miguel was her father. Their relationship has since improved, and they are known to have a good bond.

It remains to be seen how the current situation will unfold between Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel regarding the alleged unpaid alimony.

