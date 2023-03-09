He March 21 next sell it first installment and annual balance of the automotive tax in the province of Buenos Aires, better known as “patent”. The Collection Agency of the Province of Buenos Aires (OR) reported that the benefit of obtaining a 20% discount is still in force, although it is not for all taxpayers.

In this sense, they can access the benefits taxpayers who pay on time, and thus obtain a 10% bonus in the amount to be paid, to which an additional 10% is added if they receive the bill by mail or use the automatic debit system.

To get the benefit for the adherence to the sending of the ballot by emailThose interested can subscribe to the service through the website, a procedure that will be available 48 hours after it has started; However, those who are already registered in these modalities, obtain the bonus automatically.

How to change the subscribed mailbox?

Beneficiaries who need to modify the subscribed email boxes, reiterate the subscription confirmation email or cancel the email box subscription, must:

Step 1: enter “Self-management”, identifying yourself with CUIL/CUIT/CDI and Tax Identification Code (CIT).

Step 2: you can consult how to obtain the CIT in “Obtaining a Tax Identification Code (CIT)”.

Where and how to pay Buenos Aires taxes

Those who receive the Ballot by Mail can pay through the DNI Account application by QR code.

For this, taxpayers must scan the code received by email, which will even allow those who are not yet users to download the virtual wallet system of the Bank province.

The code sent by ARBA will be valid only until the expiration date of the fee to be paid.

For their part, those who prefer to comply with their tax obligations digitally from the agency’s website will be able to pay their taxes with a credit card through homebanking or through an ATM after obtaining the code for electronic payment.

Finally, taxpayers who prefer to pay in person, have available the payment mouths enabled by the companies Provincia Net Payments and Rapipago.

