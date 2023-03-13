Argentine cinema returns to the 2023 edition of the Oscars to compete for the title of best international film, after years of absence, with “Argentina, 1985”, the window to the historic trial of the military juntas after the dictatorship that controlled the country between 1976 and 1983. However, the favorite, the German “Sin novelty on the front” (“All quiet on the western front”), took the prize and left Argentina with the desire to bring the third Oscar Award for national cinema.

Directed by Santiago Mitre, and starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, the film was excited to obtain the third statuette for Argentina, a country that won this award in 1986 and 2010 with productions that also speak of the years of military terror.

The film that portrays the task of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo at the head of the Trial of the Juntas in 1985 after the last civil-military dictatorship, maintained the illusions of overcoming the strong presence of the German “All quiet on the front”about the First World War, which dominated the British BAFTA awards and, in addition, is nominated for best film at the Oscars.

The wacky sci-fi “Everything Everywhere At The Same Time” leads the Oscar race with 11 nominations, followed by “All Quiet Front” and the tragic comedy “The Spirits of the Island,” both with nine.

“Everything everywhere at the same time” seeks to be the best film

“Everything everywhere at the same time”, a crazy science fiction production that brings together universes, sex toys and sausage fingers, and that grossed more than 100 million dollars in theaters, arrives this Sunday at the Oscars as favorite to win the award for best film.

The Netflix film about a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner who battles an interdimensional villain, who turns out to be her own daughter, leads the night in Hollywood with eleven nominations. The film and its largely Asian cast have swept almost every award this season in Hollywood.

The film is expected to dominate Oscar night, but it may face difficulties for best picture as the Academy members who decide the winner vote all nominees from best to worst.

A voter who asked to remain anonymous said some of his fellow Academy members, especially the older ones, are “more divided” on the film. “It’s daring and unique, but it’s not a traditional film (…) it could go down well on many’s lists.”

Oscar nominations in major categories

Here are the nominees in the main categories for the 95th Academy Awards:

Best film

– “No news at the front”

– “Avatar: The path of water”

– “The spirits of the island”

– “Elvis”

– “Everything everywhere at the same time”

– “The Fabelmans”

– “Repository”

– “Top Gun: Maverick”

– “The triangle of sadness”

– “They speak”

best director

– Martin McDonagh, “The Spirits of the Island”

– Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

– Steven Spielberg, “Los Fabelman”

– Todd Field, “Repository”

– Ruben Ostlund, “The Triangle of Sadness”

best Actor

– Austin Butler, “Elvis”

– Colin Farrell, “The Spirits of the Island”

– Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

– Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

– Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best actress

– Cate Blanchett, “Repository”

– Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

– Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

– Michelle Williams, “Los Fabelman”

– Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Best Supporting Actor

– Brendan Gleeson, “The Spirits of the Island”

– Brian Tyree Henry, “Resurgir”

– Judd Hirsch, “Los Fabelman”

– Barry Keoghan, “The Spirits of the Island”

– Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Best Supporting Actress

– Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

– Hong Chau, “The Whale”

– Kerry Condon, “The Spirits of the Island”

– Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

– Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

best international film

– “All quiet at the front” (Germany)

– “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

– “Close” (Bélgica)

– “EO” (Poland)

– “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)

best animated film

– “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

– “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

– “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

– “Sea Monster”

– “Red”

best documentary

– “All That Breathes”

– “Beauty and Pain”

– “Fire of Love”

– “A House Made of Splinters”

– “Navalny”

Films with seven or more nominations

– “Everything everywhere at the same time” (11)

– “All quiet at the front” (9)

– “The spirits of the island” (9)

– “Elvis” (8)

“The Fabelmans” (7)

