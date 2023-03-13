Where can I park, what happens to my waste water and how fast can I drive? The experts at Stiftung Warentest answer all the important questions about motorhomes. In addition, we offer an individual insurance comparison. The price differences in motor vehicle insurance for motorhomes are enormous. With our comparison you will find a cheap tariff and can save several thousand euros a year.

Motorhome insurance comparison

How to insure caravans, campers, mobile homes cheaply

Individual tariff comparison. Stiftung Warentest determines favorable tariffs for motor vehicle liability, partially comprehensive and comprehensive insurance – suitable for your insurance requirements. This is how you can find a motor vehicle insurance policy that suits your individual needs for your mobile home or caravan.

Know the rules and avoid expensive fines Did you know that your friends are theoretically not allowed to sleep in the motorhome when they visit you? Whether an authority really intervenes when the mobile home parked on the side of the road is used as a guest room is questionable, but it makes sense to be familiar with the applicable rules. We devote ourselves to questions about the topics: stopping, parking, staying overnight, shower and dishwater, insurance, damage, accidents, deregistration as well as driver’s license and payload. This gives you an important overview, especially as a motorhome newcomer.