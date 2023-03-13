A raid on Vonovia put the share price of the Dax company under pressure. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating employees, among other things, on suspicion of fraud. picture alliance / RHR-FOTO | RHR PHOTO/Dennis Ewert

A raid on Vonovia caused a stir. At the largest German housing group, employees are said to be involved in a corruption scandal. Now the “Bild” newspaper reports, citing an insider, that one of the suspects is said to have come via a service provider to VIP tickets for home games of the Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and a car. Neither Vonovia nor the long-time employee commented on the allegations to the newspaper. The company that is said to have provided the employee with the maps and the car remained silent, citing the ongoing investigation.

A possible corruption scandal shakes the largest German housing group Vonovia. The share price of the Dax company collapsed after the media reported on a large-scale raid last week. The Bochum public prosecutor’s office is investigating, among other things, possible fraud and bribery against employees of the group and other parties involved, four suspects are in custody. Now reveals the “Bild” newspaper new details about one of the alleged key players.

According to media reports, Vonovia was billed excessively and construction companies were given preference when contracts were awarded. The criminal investigators assume that employees of the company received money and benefits in kind. According to research by the “Bild” newspaper, one of the accused is a long-time employee of Vonovia. According to the newspaper, there was close cooperation between him and an Essen service provider for heating and plumbing. The company, which operates throughout Germany, advertises on the Internet with large housing associations as customers.

An insider reported to the “Bild” newspaper that the Vonovia employee had “regularly invited to the VIP area” at home games of the Bundesliga club Schalke 04. The tickets went through the company from Essen, as did a car used by the Vonovia employee. When the now accused celebrated his 40th birthday, well-wishers are said to have presented him with “thick envelopes as gifts”, said the anonymous source. However, it is unclear whether the allegations are true. And what of it concerns the public prosecutor’s office. Neither Vonovia nor the employee spoke to the newspaper. The Essen-based company also did not comment on the ongoing investigations.

Vonovia’s Bochum headquarters and a total of 40 private and business addresses in several federal states were searched last Tuesday. “We are shaken,” said CEO Rolf Buch in a first reaction. “Apparently, individual employees at our subsidiaries allowed themselves to be bribed to the detriment of Vonovia – that is unacceptable.” The auditing firm Deloitte was commissioned to conduct an independent investigation, the company said. Vonovia has already taken the first personnel measures and will file a complaint against the accused, according to a press release.

