Argentina defeated the Netherlands and remains sharp in the Nations League volleyball

The Argentine National Team volleyball defeated today Netherlands 3-2 and reached its best start in history in the League of Nations.

The team led by Marcelo Méndez prevailed in the tie-break and closed the victory in Ottawa, Canada, with the following sets: 34-36, 25-20, 25-17, 20-25 y 15-10.

Pablo Kukartsev He was the top scorer for the national team and the match with 25 pointsfollowed by Luciano Vicentin, with 16.

The Argentine national team reached the best start in the history of the League of Nations since they added points in their four presentations with three wins and one loss.


The bronze medal winning team in Tokyo beat Italy (3-0) in the debut, then suffered the only loss against Brazil (3-2) but it still added and then defeated Canada (3-1) and today to the Netherlands (3-2).

With 9 points, the Albiceleste is in third place below the leader Japan and in the same line as the United States. top eight At the end of the 12 games they qualify for the quarterfinals.

Argentina’s next match will bel June 20 against Slovenia in Orleans, France. In the same headquarters he will also face France, the 21st; to Bulgaria, the 23rd; already Japanthe 24th of June.


