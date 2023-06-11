HP 600 Pro, the wireless headphones for unprecedented listening…

Light, comfortable and with attention to design, the headphones HP 600 PRO by Meliconi allow up to 8 hours of continued listening to TV series you prefer and with excellent sound insulation against external noise.

HP 600 Pro, wireless headphones for perfect listening

The headphones work in wireless mode, which allows you to listen to programs and music without the clutter of cables and leaving complete freedom of movement, with a transmission range between the base and the headset up to a maximum of 100 meters. in the open field; three distinct transmission channels are also available to avoid interference.

Thanks to the analog audio, digital coaxial and digital optical inputs on the base, they are compatible with all TVs. Furthermore, they can also be used with other devices such as DVD and Blu-Ray players, Hi-Fi and other analogue and digital audio sources.

In addition, after use they are stored in their commode charging base, which allows you to find them ready for the next listening. There audio playback is of high quality and also the comfort is guaranteedthanks to soft pads of the earpads and the adjustable headband at the top. About 8 hours of continuous use by lithium polymer battery built into the headset. Black colour.

HP 600 Pro, technical characteristics

Wireless system that allows you to listen to programs without cables and leaving complete freedom of movement. The signal goes through walls and ceilings.

Volume control function on headphones.

The adjustable headband ensures ideal positioning for extended use.

Light, ergonomic and comfortable, with egg-shaped earcups that adapt perfectly to the shape of the ear.

Automatic frequency synchronization between the headset and the transmitting base (Auto Tuning).

Headphone auto-off in case of no signal.

The headset can also be used as a regular wired headset.

Price and availability

Headphones HP 600 PRO they can be purchased on the Meliconi website, in large-scale distribution stores, in specialized electronics stores, in spare parts and electronic component stores, and on the best e-commerce sites. Recommended retail price: 110,49 €.