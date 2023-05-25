Home » How much does Twitch Turbo cost? Price goes up to remove ads
Technology

How much does Twitch Turbo cost? Price goes up to remove ads

by admin
How much does Twitch Turbo cost? Price goes up to remove ads

There are not only news related to the features available on Twitch in this May 2023. In fact, the popular purple platform is also increasing the price of the Twitch Turbo subscription.

In this regard, as also reported by The Verge, it was decided to raise the cost of the subscription from the previous $8.99 per month to the current $11.99 per month. This as far as the United States of America is concerned, but Italy is also in the middle, given that, as can be seen from the official Twitch portal, in our country since May 25, 2023 the price is 11.99 euros per month.

In short, those who want to take advantage of the benefits of Twitch Turbo, which we remember range from display without advertisements to a special badge for the chat, up to an extended set of emoticons, customized colors for the username in the chat and the ability to archive VODs for a longer time (60 days instead of 14), they will have to pay moreover.

By accessing the official website of Twitch Turbo, it is noted among other things that the new prices are already active (because at the bottom of the page it says that the cost is $ 11.99 per month). In any case, the features offered by the service do not change one iota, therefore reference is made only to a price increase. In any case, Twitch is already “mobilizing” to contact the users involved via email and it seems that those who have an active subscription can keep the previous price for three months (at least abroad).

See also  Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Break Nintendo Records, Selling 10 Million Units - Sina Hong Kong

You may also like

Barbie, the new trailer of the film with...

Nvidia and Microsoft further team up to integrate...

FlexBoard, how to “wear” the virtual

Capcom’s Upcoming Action RPG “Dragon’s Dogma 2” Reveals...

Rack cabinet power supply, PDU multi-sockets

Smart Tales, an Italian app among Apple’s choices...

Pixel exclusive one-key P passerby removal function is...

Smart Tales, an Italian app among Apple’s choices...

ChatGPT boss at odds with EU

ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy