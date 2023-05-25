How much does Twitch Turbo cost? Price goes up to remove ads

There are not only news related to the features available on Twitch in this May 2023. In fact, the popular purple platform is also increasing the price of the Twitch Turbo subscription.

In this regard, as also reported by The Verge, it was decided to raise the cost of the subscription from the previous $8.99 per month to the current $11.99 per month. This as far as the United States of America is concerned, but Italy is also in the middle, given that, as can be seen from the official Twitch portal, in our country since May 25, 2023 the price is 11.99 euros per month.

In short, those who want to take advantage of the benefits of Twitch Turbo, which we remember range from display without advertisements to a special badge for the chat, up to an extended set of emoticons, customized colors for the username in the chat and the ability to archive VODs for a longer time (60 days instead of 14), they will have to pay moreover.

By accessing the official website of Twitch Turbo, it is noted among other things that the new prices are already active (because at the bottom of the page it says that the cost is $ 11.99 per month). In any case, the features offered by the service do not change one iota, therefore reference is made only to a price increase. In any case, Twitch is already “mobilizing” to contact the users involved via email and it seems that those who have an active subscription can keep the previous price for three months (at least abroad).