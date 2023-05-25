Home » Exhibition of Andijana Vešović in Banja Luka | Magazine
One of the most beloved “internet personalities” in the region, artist, entrepreneur, friend, Andrijana Vešović, better known as Zombiana, also visited Banjaluka, as part of her Balkan tour.

Source: Vesna Kerkez, mondo.ba

A traveling exhibition called “Revolution, while I smell nice” it was shown to the audience in Sarajevo a few days ago, and after Banja Luka, Andrijana and her works travel to Belgrade, Novi Sad, Zagreb and after that they return home – to Podgorica.

“Thank you for coming, I know you’ve all seen these works before, but let’s pretend you haven’t. I hope you like them, and that you’ll stay for the auction, because all proceeds from the works go to the safe house. On that way we are helping our community, giving back part of what it has given us and supporting women and the safe women’s house”said the artist at the opening.

2909 KM was collected at the auction.

The exhibition is located in the Youth Center, in front of which at 7:00 p.m., when it opened, there was a long line. Among those who wanted to see the works and meet Most of the zombies were young girls.

“I love Zombiana’s work, I’ve been following her on the net for years and I’ve found myself in every post. Sometimes I think she’s reading my mind, but then I remember – we’re all essentially the same women, we all suffer the same pains and have similar fears, that’s why we should we stick together,” one Ana told us, who was patiently waiting for the crowd to clear up a bit, so that she could enjoy the exhibition in peace.

If you are not familiar with Zombiana’s work – we wholeheartedly recommend that you browse our gallery, and then find it on the networks, because it really offers, as young people would say, “quality content”.

In a humorous, simple, but effective way, through drawings and illustrations, she talks about small and big dilemmas, problems, joys, sorrows, but also wisdom and knowledge.

Whether it’s administration, menstruation or marital dilemmas, she approaches every topic with equal seriousness and an extremely healthy sense of humor. Both girls and grown women can identify with him, and men can certainly learn a lot about women through Andrijana’s works.

So support her, if you have the chance, visit the exhibition when it comes to your city or somewhere nearby, and if you already spend a lot of time scrolling aimlessly, then scroll through the quality content.

The organizer of the exhibition is US Info center.

(WORLD)

