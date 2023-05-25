Home » West Wien equalizes against Fivers in the semifinals
West Wien equalizes against Fivers in the semifinals

West Wien extended its farewell tour in the ZTE HLA Master League and drew 1-1 in the “Best of three” semifinals against Fivers Margareten. The five-time champions, who will stop playing at the end of the season for economic reasons, laid the foundation for the 32:29 away win on Thursday with a strong first half (18:10). The guests did not give up this lead afterwards.

On Monday (8.20 p.m.) there will be a decisive game in the southern part of the city to decide who is in the final. The winner meets HC Linz, who surprisingly dethroned the defending champion Krems 2-0.

