argued with his two brothers, received a blow to the head and ended up hospitalized

A family gathering ended in a violent fight between three brothers. In the town of Sampacho, south of Córdoba, a 37-year-old man was hospitalized after the other two attacked him this Saturday.

According to the Police, a neighbor reported that there was a fight in a house on General Paz street at 1100.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, with injuries and blood on parts of his body.

Hours later, when the authorities obtained more information, it was learned that there was a family gathering with alcoholic beverages in the house.

Although it is not yet known what started the argument, the brothers began to fight. Two of them, aged 39 and 42, attacked the 37-year-old with a stick and injured him with a kind of “tip” to cause cuts on his body, according to police sources.

The younger brother was treated in a hospital in Sampacho and was later transferred to the San Antonio de Padua Hospital in Río Cuarto. Hours later, the victim was discharged.

The attackers were detained by the Police and housed in the Alcaidía of the Departmental Police Unit of Río Cuarto.

At the moment, both are accused as alleged perpetrators of the crime of serious injuries, with risk to the life of their family member.

