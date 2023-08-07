President Yoon ordered the operation of the Jamboree Emergency Response Team

▲ President Yoon Seok-yeol giving a welcome speech (Buan = Yonhap News) Reporter Lim Hun-jeong = President Yoon Seok-yeol gives a welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum held at the site of Saemangeum in Buan, North Jeolla Province on the afternoon of the 2nd. 2023.8.3 [대통령실 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] kane@yna.co.kr/2023-08-03 01:10:20/<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>

President Yoon Seok-yeol ordered on the 7th to activate the government’s emergency response team for the ‘2023 Saemangeum Jamboree’ in response to Typhoon ‘Kanun’ heading north on the Korean Peninsula.

President Yoon instructed Prime Minister Han Deok-soo that day, “From now on, start the Jamboree Emergency Response Team and implement the contingency plan (contingency plan) for the scout students without a hitch,” said Kim Eun-hye, chief public relations officer at the Presidential Office.

President Yoon said, “I would like to make sure that the scouts are transported to the metropolitan area, lodging, and cultural experience programs centered on the emergency response team.”

The Jamboree Emergency Response Team, headed by Prime Minister Han, is headed by Minister of Public Administration and Security Lee Sang-min as secretary, head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Ministry of Strategy and Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Defense, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy, etc. It is composed of ministers, the mayor of Seoul, and the governor of Jeonbuk.

The National Police Commissioner, Fire Commissioner, and Meteorological Administration were also included in the emergency response team.

