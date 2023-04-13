Arnold Schwarzenegger set to work. The renowned actor and ex-governor of California, after several weeks of waiting for they will fix a potholehe got to work with some neighbors to solve the problem.

On his Twitter account, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Today, after the whole neighborhood got upset about this giant pothole that has been ruining cars and bikes for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it“.

“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you are, “added the actor, who was also in charge of sharing the moment through his social networks.

