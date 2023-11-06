Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Machiavellian Plan: How He Cheated on Sylvester Stallone to Ruin His Career

“Arnold Schwarzenegger cheated on Sylvester Stallone at the height of their rivalry in order to ruin his career. The intense rivalry between the two actors during the 80s and 90s has been well-documented, but now it seems that Schwarzenegger took things to a whole new level. In a recent documentary on Netflix, Stallone opened up about the competition and revealed that Schwarzenegger had deliberately sabotaged his career.

The rivalry between Stallone and Schwarzenegger was legendary and defined action cinema during that time. They competed over who had the biggest muscles, the most physical definition, and even who could shoot with one hand. However, it wasn’t just a battle of physical prowess but also a battle of career success.

The rivalry took a dark turn at the 1977 Golden Globes when Stallone threw a vase of flowers at Schwarzenegger out of jealousy. From that moment on, their competition only grew, affecting their careers and decision-making. Stallone recently revealed that Schwarzenegger cheated him out of a film opportunity that ended up being the biggest regret of his career.

The film in question was ‘Stop or my mom shoots!’ which Stallone starred in back in 1992. Stallone admitted that he only did the film out of competition with Schwarzenegger, but it turned out to be a disaster. Schwarzenegger had read the script and knew it wouldn’t be a great film, but he kept his rejection a secret to make the studio believe he was interested. When Stallone learned of Schwarzenegger’s interest, he felt motivated to compete and ended up starring in the film. It was a complete trap set by Schwarzenegger to ruin Stallone’s career.

In an interview, Schwarzenegger admitted to setting up the trap and taking pleasure in Stallone falling for it. He leaked his feigned interest in the film to fool Stallone and even confirmed that the script was “a piece of shit.” Stallone, wanting to beat Schwarzenegger, signed on to make the film without knowing he had been tricked.

Fortunately, the rivalry and dirty tricks eventually came to an end when Stallone and Schwarzenegger realized they were better off working together. They became great friends, co-founded the Planet Hollywood restaurant, and even starred in films together. They have since buried the war ax and support each other, grateful that they don’t have to relive the disaster that was ‘Stop or my mom shoots!’

The revelation of Schwarzenegger’s cheating tactics adds another layer to the story of their rivalry. It serves as a reminder of just how intense their competition was and the lengths they were willing to go to in order to come out on top. Despite the rivalry, they have now put it all behind them and are focused on their friendship and mutual respect.”

