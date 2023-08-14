ASICS and COSTS Collaborate to Release GEL-LYTE III OG “CANE VINE” Joint Shoe Model

ASICS Collaborates with COSTS to Release New Joint Shoe Model “GEL-LYTE III OG ‘CANE VINE'”

Shenzhen, China – ASICS, the renowned sportswear brand, has partnered with COSTS, a famous fashion house in Shenzhen, to create a new joint shoe model called GEL-LYTE III OG “CANE VINE”. This collaboration combines Lingnan creativity with a retro sports atmosphere to pay homage to the vibrancy of life.

Inspired by lychee vines, the GEL-LYTE III OG “CANE VINE” showcases ASICS’ timeless retro sports genes infused with the enduring symbolism of vines. The joint shoe model features a new color scheme that represents the vitality of life. The olive green, denoting vigor, and the brownish brown, symbolizing the earth’s soil, blend harmoniously to embed the essence of nature on the classic shoe shape.

The olive green vines represent the bond of cooperation between ASICS and COSTS, while the brown color pays homage to their first shoe collaboration, the “Lotus Pond,” expressing the concept of reincarnation.

The GEL-LYTE III OG “CANE VINE” boasts a multi-textural design using various materials to create rich layers and textures. Notably, the shoe’s side features a cotton and linen texture material, representing the distinctive Lingnan style. ASICS’ iconic tiger claw pattern has been ingeniously reimagined as lychee vines, adding a playful twist to the overall design. The bifurcated tongue, shoelaces, and insoles also incorporate elements of lychee and thorn totems, further emphasizing the botanical-inspired winding trend and showcasing ASICS and COSTS’ exploration of the vitality of life.

To highlight the joint identity, the shoe’s heel is embroidered with the names “COSTS” and “ASICS,” while the word “extended” is incorporated to deepen the thematic representation of life’s spreading force.

The ASICS x COSTS GEL-LYTE III OG “CANE VINE” is set to be released on August 19 through the official COSTS website and stores. It will subsequently be available in mainland China through designated channels starting on August 25.

This joint shoe model is expected to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike with its fusion of Lingnan creativity and retro sports aesthetics, truly embodying the spirit of a vibrant and ever-evolving life.

Photo credit: ASICS/COSTS

