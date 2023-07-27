ASICS Evolves Sports Recovery Slippers with ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL

ASICS Releases Upgraded Version of Popular Sports Recovery Slippers: ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL

After the success of their three-dimensional slippers, ACTIBREEZE 3D, sportswear brand ASICS is once again making a splash in the footwear market with the launch of an evolved version called ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL.

Building on the success of its predecessor, ACTIBREEZE 3D SANDAL, the ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL offers improved features and enhanced support for athletes. The detachable mesh footbed structure has been upgraded, providing better breathability and comfort. These slippers are designed to be worn before or after exercise, offering athletes the ultimate foot relaxation and comfortable recovery experience. Its thermoplastic rubber outsole also allows for indoor and outdoor use.

ASICS has introduced a total of four colors for the ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL: energy red, urban gray, samurai black, and summer color. The “energy red” variant will be available at selected outlets and the official website starting August 1, with the remaining colors expected to be released on September 2.

The launch of the ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL comes as ASICS continues to cater to athletes’ needs for optimal performance and recovery. With its innovative design and improved features, these slippers aim to enhance daily training and competition performance by providing athletes with superior support and comfort.

Athletes and sports enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL, which promises to revolutionize the sports recovery footwear market. Stay tuned for more updates on its availability and get ready to experience the ultimate in foot relaxation and recovery with ASICS’ latest offering.