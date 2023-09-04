Home » Asking Alexandria – Where Do We Go From Here? – Album Review
Asking Alexandria – Where Do We Go From Here?
Origin: North Yorkshire, England
Release: 25.08.2023
Label: Better Noise Music
Duration: 39:30
Genre: Metalcore

Foto Credit: Wombatfire

In the last 15 years devoted themselves Asking Alexandria their music and gained global reputations as songwriters and performers. To celebrate the years, the musicians grace our ears with a brand new album.

For Where Do We Go From Here? let himself Asking Alexandria inspired by their most popular songs – not only fans of their musical beginnings get their money’s worth, because their experiments with electronic elements and their metalcore sound also captivate new listeners.

Lyrical fragility and brilliant riffs

Lyrically, the album deals with themes that invite you to think and feel. lyrics like Feel reflect the inner struggle with emotions, thoughts and the desire for improvement. The musical composition gives the song additional weight and immerses the listener in the emotional world. The fragility of the lyrics contrasts with the brilliant riffs – Dark Void consists of crunchy guitar sounds and relevant rhythms.

Also Danny Worsnop Vocally uses techniques from older songs and shows his vocal range to the fullest. Bad Blood not only reflects his vocal abilities, but delights the fans with screams and growls and strong breakdowns.

The song Psycho Already landed #1 most added on Active Rock Radio due to the funky vocal style and the catchy refrain. Go to the video HERE.

Old sound meets electronic elements

Musically they remain true to themselves – electronic components, synthesizers and acoustic guitars can be perfectly combined with their catchy metalcore sound, distorted guitars, strong double bass components and powerful vocals. The song of the same name is particularly characteristic of this Where Do We Go From Here?. What initially sounds acoustic, emotional and melancholic changes abruptly with drums and guitars and invites you to feel and reflect.

Conclusion
The metalcore giants have successfully integrated old and new elements into their songs and touch on an emotional level. For me it is an absolutely successful album to celebrate the 15-year debut. 9 / 10

Line Up
Ben Bruce – guitar
Danny Worsnop – Life
Cameron Liddell – Gitarre
Sam Bettley – Bass
James Cassells – drums

Tracklist
01. Bad Blood
02. Things Could Be Different
03. Leto Go
04. Psycho
05. Dark Void
06. Nothing Left
07. Feel
08. Let The Dead Take Me
09. Kill It With Fire
10. Holding On To Something More
11. Where Do We Go From Here?

Links
Website Asking Alexandria
Instagram Asking Alexandria
Facebook Asking Alexandria

