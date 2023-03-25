Athens returns from the tour and receives San Martín de Corrientes this Friday, in a match corresponding to a new date of the National Basketball League. The match is played from 9:10 p.m. at the Carlos Cerutti Sports Center.

First quarter

The match began with many losses for both. But it was San Martín who cleaned himself up first. Solid in defense, he knew how to take advantage of when he had an open court and the movement of the ball allowed him to be a little better with the three-pointers (5/10 in that first quarter against 0/6 for the Greek). Garcia’s driving set the pace for that segment and the visit was up 22-8. Athens without efficiency, without confidence and without ideas in attack.

Second bedroom

It was only in the second set that the home owner “began to play”. He changed his intensity and defensive attention and that allowed him to score points more comfortably. Mariani took over the offense and Blake’s three-pointers (finally someone in green who hit them) were also important. The game and the score were even because Athens was able to impose its rhythm of the game. Good income from kid Stanic and, in general, from those who came from the bench in this room for the local. After equalizing at 34 with an alley oop between Blake and McClenton, the visit closed it better to the fourth. It was up 43-38, but it was another game.

Third quarter

San Martín came out better trodden at the beginning of the third quarter. It is that García managed the rhythms again and his scoring reappeared so that the visit escaped 50-41. But this two-faced Athens changed face again. The team that defends returned and does not allow second options. McClenton produced when they put the ball well above the opponent’s ring and the score was equal once again (52-54, at 2m50). From then on, it was an exchange of baskets to reach the last halftime with only two difference. After Aaliya’s robbery and dunk, 62-60 for the Corrientes.

the previous

The Greek comes to this match with a streak of five consecutive losing games and with a record of two wins and 29 losses. The goal average for those from the General Bustos neighborhood is 74.4 per game, receiving 88.5 per game.

The match will mark the debut of Lee Aaliya in Córdoba; the youth player already played with the Greek shirt but as a visitor, against Ferro, where he contributed six points, one block and four rebounds in almost 18 minutes.

The people from Corrientes come with a busy week, on Monday they beat Obras at home. Then they traveled to Córdoba where they faced Instituto and added a 73-67 loss. With this result, they have 12 consecutive defeats as a visitor.

After this commitment, Athens will see action again on Thursday, March 30, receiving Unión de Santa Fe.

