Home Health “End the Odyssey of Mentally Ill Patients”
Health

“End the Odyssey of Mentally Ill Patients”

by admin

The change in § 92 Paragraph 6a Fifth Book of the Social Code (SGB V) provided for in the government draft of the law for faster appointments and better care (Appointment Service and Care Act – TSVG) provides for an order to the G-BA, in the psychotherapy guideline regulations for to decide on a graded and controlled care for the psychotherapeutic treatment.

Psychotherapy is now an integral part of the care of mentally ill people. The fact that more and more people are making use of psychotherapeutic services in the outpatient sector poses two major challenges: ensuring quality and ensuring low-threshold and timely access to psychotherapeutic treatment.

See also  Ukraine, NATO sees the start of the new Moscow offensive | Moldovan President: "Kremlin plans to overthrow the government" - TGCOM

You may also like

The French side dish for the main course

DRAEGER MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. – INFINITY CENTRAL STATION

Marburg virus worries Tanzania: what it is and...

CGTN: How China continues to streamline its COVID-19...

3-year-old boy leaves home in the night, cared...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Deutsche Bank, the collapse triggered by the downward...

Russia, who is Elvira Vikhareva: Putin’s opponent poisoned...

Deutsche Bank, the collapse triggered by the downward...

Tobacco heater: Not without health risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy