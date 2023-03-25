The change in § 92 Paragraph 6a Fifth Book of the Social Code (SGB V) provided for in the government draft of the law for faster appointments and better care (Appointment Service and Care Act – TSVG) provides for an order to the G-BA, in the psychotherapy guideline regulations for to decide on a graded and controlled care for the psychotherapeutic treatment.

Psychotherapy is now an integral part of the care of mentally ill people. The fact that more and more people are making use of psychotherapeutic services in the outpatient sector poses two major challenges: ensuring quality and ensuring low-threshold and timely access to psychotherapeutic treatment.