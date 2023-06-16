At this moment, Suntory always appreciates the century-old glory of the Suntory family_TOM News

(June 15, 2023, Shanghai, China) Recently,The founding family of Japanese whiskey that has condensed the accumulation of centuries – Suntory Japanese Whiskey Familythe Suntory Family 100th Anniversary and Limited Edition Whiskey Press Conference was held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, and guests from all walks of life were invited to enjoy the “Now, Suntory Moment“, its newly released Yamazaki and Hakushu Japanese Whiskey Century-old Craftsmanship Selection Limited Series wines made a brilliant debut. A century of ingenuity, presented to the world.







Picture: Suntory Family 100th Anniversary Conference Site

in the name of time,centuryglorypourworldpresent

In order to remember the century-old ingenuity, this press conference dedicated to creating a century-old Suntory family exhibition, just like a time projector, recreating the brand’s profound history, legendary stories, and superb blending skills handed down from generation to generation. In 1923, the founder, Mr. Shinjiro Torii, established Japan’s first whiskey distillery, the Yamazaki Distillery. Starting with Yamazaki, the Suntory family began a century-old narrative of Japanese whiskey. As an epoch-making pioneer family, the Suntory family, with a persistent craftsman’s heart, pours the essence of natural scenery into refinement, upholds an innovative pioneering attitude, leads Japanese whiskey to shine on the world stage, and continues to bring Japanese whiskeys that are favored by spirits lovers around the world. oriental craftsmanship.

As time goes by, legends are immortal. For a hundred years, under the guidance of three generations of chief brewers and five generations of chief blenders, the artisans of the family have devoted themselves to fulfilling the glorious mission of “creating authentic Japanese whiskey that far surpasses the quality of Western spirits” proposed by Mr. Shinji Torii. , guided by the pioneering spirit of “Aiming for the New, Dare to Act”, abide by the philosophical concept of “harmonious resonance between man and nature”, and use superb brewing craftsmanship to create exquisite, delicate, yet complex Japanese whiskey , to show the sincere Japanese hospitality to the international market.



















Photo: Suntory Family Centennial Exhibition

On the occasion of this extraordinary 100th anniversary milestone, Mr. Nakamura Michio, Managing Director of Beam Suntory China, said at the press conference: “Suntory Japanese whiskey is a liquid expression of time, ingenuity and nature. The generations of Suntory family craftsmen will be enthusiastic The ingenuity of the brand is poured into every drop of wine of the highest quality. Now the brand has been in business for a hundred years, and the 100-year milestone represents a record of the past achievements of the family, and it is also a new beginning of a new chapter in the next century. In the future, we will continue to bring the Chinese market High-quality Japanese whiskey products will enrich the Japanese whiskey culture represented by Suntory.” Just as the founder Mr. Shinjiro Torii promised as before: “Starting from Kotobukiya, I started the development path of Suntory. The road will lead to the future.” With great respect for historical heritage and loyalty to quality craftsmanship, the Suntory family writes the grand chapter of history and the future with increasingly innovative pioneer models.







Picture: Mr. Michio Nakamura, Managing Director of Beam Suntory China, delivering a speech

In the name of ingenuity,qualityselectioncreatemodel

In order to pay tribute to the sincere spirit of ingenuity and dedicated innovation and craftsmanship, and to demonstrate the unremitting pursuit of excellent quality by the founding family of Japanese whiskey for a century, the Suntory Family officially released the Yamazaki and Hakushu Japanese Whiskey Century-old Craftsmanship Limited Series. The soul of Suntory Distillery and the blending team – the fifth-generation chief blending master, Mr. Fuyu Shinji, came to the conference site to celebrate the century-old glory of the Suntory family with the guests. Mr. Shinji Fukuyu said frankly: “Yamazaki and Hakushu represent our persistence and practice of world-class quality, and the Japanese whiskey liquor carrying the brand philosophy and the great promise of inheritance from generation to generation will continue to write another century of glory.”







Picture: Mr. Fuyu Shinji, the fifth-generation chief blending master of Suntory, came to the scene in person

In the tasting session, the selection of classic Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey, Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey Mizura barrel · a century of craftsmanship, classic Hakushu 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey, and Hakushu 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey peat · century-old craftsmanship Selected and blended 21-year-old Japanese whiskey, interpreting the exquisite and diverse blending skills of the Suntory family, and tasting the quality of Suntory Japanese whiskey.













Picture: Suntory family products

Born in the soul of Japanese whiskey——Yamazaki Distillery, Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey Mizura cask·Century Craftsmanship Selection is a specially created ingenuity masterpiece to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Suntory family, matured in Mizunara casks for 18 years The malt whiskey liquor over 100 years old has been softly sculpted for a long time, and under the superb blending skills of the Suntory blender, it presents a complex and mysterious oriental flavor. As early as the 1940s, under the leadership of the first-generation chief brewer Mr. Torii Shinjiro and the second-generation chief brewer Mr. Saji Keizo, the Suntory family began to use Japan’s unique Mizuna barrels to mature whiskey. The Mizuna tree used to make oak barrels needs to grow for more than 200 years, and it matures very slowly. It also needs to use excellent barrel-making skills, which makes Mizuna barrels very precious.

Mizura Barrel is Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey Mizura Barrel. A hundred years of ingenuity. The reddish amber color is dipped and dyed. It has a rich and elegant aroma of ripe fruit and cinnamon. The entrance presents a delicate sandalwood flavor with a long aftertaste. The aftertaste of coconut intertwined. The classic Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey is mainly the original wine that has been matured in Sherry casks for more than 18 years. The 18-year-old has been circulated in four seasons, giving the wine a full-bodied and delicate taste. Sherry barrels bring a deep amber color to the whiskey, rich fruity aromas and mature woody aromas echo each other, and the finish presents Yamazaki’s signature sandalwood aroma.







Picture: Yamazaki 18 Year Single Malt Japanese Whiskey Mizura Cask·Century Craftsmanship Selection

Hakushu 18 Years Single Malt Japanese Whiskey Peat · Centennial Craftsmanship Originated from the Hakushu distillery deep in the lush forests of the Southern Alps in Japan, this distillery founded by Suntory’s second-generation chief distiller Mr. Saji Keizo is known as “” Forest Distillery”. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Suntory family and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Hakushu Distillery, the family presents a century-old innovation model in the style of “Japanese smoke”. The artisans of the Hakushu Distillery made a breakthrough in using peat for malt treatment. Thanks to the unique natural environment and the soft mountain spring water filtered through ancient granite, Hakushu 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey peat, a century-old ingenious selection Refreshing and delicate on the palate, with a gentle smokiness, it is a revolution in Japanese single malt whiskey, and is interpreted by the dark green and gold embellished Echizen washi paper in the bottle. The deep golden wine presents a refreshing and calm aroma, the complex sweetness and woody aroma complement each other, and the finish is light and smoky, showing vitality. The classic Hakushu 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey has a rich body, delicate and sweet taste, and a pleasant smoky aftertaste.







Picture: Hakushu 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey peat·Century-year-old ingenuity selection

As the Hibiki blended Japanese whiskey that has won the most international awards, the Hibiki 21-year-old blended Japanese whiskey is the favorite choice of spirits lovers around the world. Cheng, Lingxiang 21 Years has become a balanced expression of rich and diverse oak barrel flavors, just like the melodious rhythm and harmony of Brahms’s first symphony. The body of the wine presents a deep amber color, the taste is soft and delicate, full-bodied and complex, exuding elegance and beauty wantonly, showing calmness and moistness in the softness.







Picture: Hibiki 21 Years Blended Japanese Whiskey

The Yamazaki and Hakushu Japanese Whiskey Century-old Craftsmanship Limited Series are now on sale. A century-old legendary classic, the Suntory family respects the future blooming journey with a sincere work that combines time and ingenuity.

About Suntory Japanese Whiskey Family

Since 1923, Suntory has been known as the pioneer of Japanese whiskey for its master blenders and their blending skills. After Shinjiro Torii, the father of Japanese whiskey, established the first malt whiskey distillery in Japan – Yamazaki Distillery, Keizo Saji, the son of Shinjiro Torii, inherited his father’s ambition and successively established Zhita, Hakushu Distillery. As the pioneers and pioneers of Japanese whiskey, Suntory craftsmen continue to improve their brewing and blending skills, and are always committed to inheritance and innovation. Suntory Japanese Whiskey Family has been named Whiskey Distiller of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge five times (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2021). The flavors of Suntory Japanese Whiskey are exquisite, delicate and complex. It includes two single malt whiskeys: the rich and rich Yamazaki single malt Japanese whiskey and the soft, fresh and smoky Hakushu single malt Japanese whiskey; blended type Whiskey – Hibiki; Single Grain Japanese Whiskey – Chita; and Blended World Whiskey – Pi Ao.

About Beam Suntory:

Beam Suntory, as the third largest spirits group in the world, is also the third largest whiskey producer and the fifth largest single malt Japanese whiskey producer in the world. : United States, Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Japan. Beam Suntory, formerly known as Japan Suntory Co., Ltd., is an old-fashioned enterprise mainly engaged in the production and sales of beer, foreign wine and soft drinks, headquartered in Osaka. Suntory was founded in 1899 by Shinjiro Torii and has a history of more than 100 years. In the development history of more than a century, Suntory has become the leader of beverage manufacturing in Japan, and the whiskey in its spirits business has a huge influence on Japan and even the entire Asian wine industry.

Suntory not only developed various businesses in Japan to all over the world, but also created a powerful business empire. In 2014, through the acquisition of Beam Inc., an American spirits producer, the company was named Beam Suntory, officially becoming the third largest spirits group in the world. Today Beam Suntory’s whiskey brands include: Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Bowmore, Courvoisier, and Suntory’s Japanese whiskey brand Yamazaki ), Hakushu, Hibiki, Chita, etc. Beam Suntory is committed to presenting more diverse spirits categories to global consumers and becoming the world‘s top leader in the alcohol industry.



