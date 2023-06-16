Home » A billion reduction in BRT subsidy is proposed, fares will be increased
News

by admin
Web Desk: Due to the severe financial deficit, a proposal has been made to reduce the subsidy of BRT from Rs. Proposals to lay off additional employees or increase fares will be implemented after reducing the subsidy
In the budget of the current financial year, two and a half billion rupees were allocated as a subsidy to BRT by the previous government. According to the sources of the finance department, there is a fear that the BRT fares will be increased from July 1 due to the decrease in the amount of subsidy. Or the already existing additional employees will be relieved. 55 A report has also been sought on non-operational BRT vehicles.

