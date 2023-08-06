Iraq. The drama of the Yazidis. Barzani, ‘genocide not over until we find the last Yazidi’

di Shorsh Surme –

During an event to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide at the hands of Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, the head of UNAMI and several diplomatic envoys attended an event in Erbil in which they stressed the need to normalize the security situation of the Yazidis of Shingal (Sinjar) in the hope of ensuring a dignified return for members of the religious minority.

ISIS invaded the Yazidi territorial heartland of Shingal in August 2014 and committed atrocities, including genocide against the ethno-religious group; more than 6,000 Yazidis have been abducted and some 2,700 are still missing, while little has been done to bring relief to those who escaped.

“No one would have ever believed that such a heinous crime against humanity would be committed in the 21st century,” President Nechirvan said in a speech opening the event, calling the atrocities of ISIS against the Yazidi community a “crime without earlier”.

President Barzani established the Yazidi Rescue Office in 2014 to find and return missing Yazidi women and children, and has promised to continue working tirelessly until the last missing Yazidi is found.

“As long as one Yazidi remains missing, this genocide is not over,” he added.

Representatives of diplomatic missions in Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region also underlined the extent of the Yazidi situation, reaffirming their commitment to support the Yazidi community and renewing their call for the implementation of the Shingal agreement.

Baghdad and Erbil signed an agreement in 2020 to “normalize” the situation in Shingal, which provides for the withdrawal of armed groups, including all forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) present in the city. The deal was rejected by the PKK and its allies.

President Barzani said Shingal continues to struggle with a lack of security, stability and job opportunities which are hindering the return of many of the city’s residents. He called on the Iraqi federal government to rebuild the heart of the city, urging the relevant authorities in Erbil and Baghdad to work on implementing the Shingal agreement.

“It is an important moment to invite the Parliament, the Government and the political parties of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to hold a special meeting to follow up on the previous agreements and find a quick solution to normalize the situation in Shingal,” added Barzani , who also urged all unofficial armed groups, including the PKK and all affiliated groups, to evacuate Shingal, as “they have achieved nothing but create more problems, insecurity and instability for Shingal and the Yazidis, by encroaching on their wounds”.

The security situation in Shingal remains dire, making the return of many displaced Yazidis difficult and dangerous. Clashes occur between the Iraqi army and the Shingal Resistance Units (YBS), an all-Yazidi militia.

Previous articleColombia. Possible “political solution”, while social conflict remains high

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

