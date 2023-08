An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Sicily this morning at 6:34. The jolt was felt between the provinces of Caltanissetta and Palermo. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), has identified the hypocenter at a depth of seven kilometers and the epicenter one kilometer from Villalba in Caltanissetta and ten from Valledolmo in Palermo. At the moment there are no reports of damage.

