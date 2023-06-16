Real estate brokers must have a university degree to practice in an Argentine province

The Government of Entre Ríos promulgated the law that establishes that It will be a requirement to practice as a real estate broker in that province to have a specific university degree, and it becomes the first province to incorporate this condition to be able to enroll.

The requirement means “an advance in terms of the hierarchy of the profession and a benefit to society”they explained to Télam from the College of Real Estate Public Brokers of Entre Ríos (Ccpier), the entity that grants the registration.

a long fight

In addition, they pointed out that it is “a long struggle for sustainable territorial development, which includes the variables economy, environment and society and that requires professionals with a comprehensive vision.”

The norm will progressively require the professional title of graduate degree in Real Estate Brokerage only when the career is created and the first university students graduate, while no acquired rights will currently be requested or affected to those who are enrolled.

The project was converted into law on May 31 by the Senate of Entre Ríos, modifying Law 9,739 of Professional Public Real Estate Brokers. and in the last hours it was promulgated by the governor, Gustavo Bordet.

“It is a desire that has been projected since the 90s in Entre Ríos, from where the new model of real estate brokers will start that will surely expand throughout the country.” José María Armándola, member of the Association of Real Estate Public Brokers of Entre Ríos (Ccpier).

The president of the Ccpier, María Paula Armándola, expressed that one of the “maximum objectives” of the College is the hierarchy of the profession, which will allow the real estate broker to be trained in the field of work that “is expanding, diversifying and presenting new opportunities and challenges”.

“It is a desire that has been projected since the 90s in Entre Ríos, from where the new model of real estate brokers will start that will surely expand throughout the country,” added José María Armándola, a member of the College and owner of the real estate company that bears his name.



