Find the right perfume for the warm season

Whether mild evenings in the garden with friends or sunny days on the beach – summer always triggers feelings of happiness. And scents are the perfect way to keep all those memories longer. Because the summer scent can put us back on vacation even on a dreary rainy day and evoke positive emotions. When it comes to summer fragrances, there are a few things to consider. We reveal how to choose the right perfume for the warm season and how to make it last all day long.

The difference between winter and summer fragrances

“I’ve found my favorite fragrance, why can’t I wear it all year round?” Of course you can, but it’s still recommended to change fragrances according to the season. Perfumes are strongly influenced by temperature, which is why it makes sense to distinguish between summer and winter fragrances.

The heat in summer in particular causes a perfume to evaporate much more quickly. Also, a strong scent can be overwhelming in the heat. Therefore, the summer scents tend to be light and refreshing, while the winter scents are rich and warm.

How to find the right summer perfume

Summer is already here and a new perfume is one of the must-haves of the season. But which scents are suitable for hot weather? Our tips will help you choose.

A useful tip in advance: If you prefer an eau de parfum in winter and have already found your favorite fragrance, you can wear the same fragrance in summer but as an eau de toilette. An eau de toilette has a lower concentration of fragrances than a perfume and is therefore lighter and less intrusive. So you can check if your favorite perfume is also available in a lighter version.

What do you like?

When it comes to a new fragrance, the first thing you should consider is your preferences. Spraying on perfume can be a powerful sensory experience. Therefore, you should choose scents that evoke positive memories in you. Whether it’s summery blossoms, exotic fruit or aquatic notes – make sure that your new summer fragrance speaks to you.

Rely on light summer scents

In the warm season, light, floral perfumes as well as beachy and exotic scents are in demand. Find a summer scent that lifts your spirits and is refreshing, calming and relaxing. Count on floral or citrusy scents like rose, vanilla, jasmine, lily of the valley, sandalwood, orange blossom, lemon, neroli, bergamot, as well as fresher alternatives like peppermint, rosemary and lemongrass.

Consider the scent notes

All fragrances consist of three notes, also known as the fragrance pyramid. They are, so to speak, the aftertaste that the perfume leaves behind when it evaporates on the skin. The top note is the first impression the fragrance makes and is meant to draw people in. It dissipates the fastest – the nuances are gone after 5 to 10 minutes. Often referred to as the body of the perfume, the heart note is what makes up its essence – it reveals what the fragrance is all about. In contrast to the top note, the heart note is perceptible for a few hours. At the base of the fragrance pyramid is the base note. It is the one that remains after the top and heart notes fade away and is said to be the main statement of the perfume. It is equally important to consider all three fragrance notes when making your choice.

Spend time with the scent

The only way to find out if a fragrance is really right for you is to wear it. For example, you can ask for testers and try the perfume for a few days. A savings tip: Once you’ve found your new summer scent, search the internet for great deals. There is often a large price difference between the same products.

Tips to make your perfume last longer in summer

Especially in summer, when you sweat more, it would be great if the perfume lasted all day. With the following tips it is possible to make even lighter summer fragrances last longer!