Home » Stabilization process competition for area dental hygienist in the primary care of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process competition for area dental hygienist in the primary care of the Ib-Salut

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 4 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of area dental hygienist in primary care, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May of 2022.

See also  The fashion show of 50 women to be reborn together after illness - Lifestyles

You may also like

Ministries Collaborate to Develop First Measures of Mental...

The swine fever plan begins, includes 6 actions...

The Miraculous Benefits of Tee Tree Oil for...

The “European Week of Sport” is back. At...

Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Personalized...

Soft dentures: Comfort and functionality

Rising Covid-19 Cases in Italy: Impact on Health...

NEWS: Space Mountain to Have Lengthy CLOSURE in...

Ministries to Create Working Commission for Mental Health...

Tumors, here’s what to know before asking for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy