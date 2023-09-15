Stabilization process competition for area dental hygienist in the primary care of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 4 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of area dental hygienist in primary care, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May of 2022.

