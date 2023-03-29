This Friday, the Neuquén teachers union will carry out an act to commemorate the 17 years of the eviction of the protest known as “yellow helmets”, at the entrance to Plaza Huincul. The call is for 18, in the YPF tower, in front of Route 22.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In 2006, when a measure of force was being carried out, Neuquén teachers held a court in the access to the YPF refinery, which implied the impossibility of entry and exit of fuel trucks. That day, a group of people, in their majority members of the MPN, who pretended to be construction workers arrived to evict them and allow the movers to load.

The supposed workers were placed yellow helmets and upon arrival at the place there was a violent eviction, which included stone throws, blows and without the provincial Police being able to intervene because they had been given the order to withdraw from the place. only the commissioner Mario Zambrano and another boss that they could do nothing to prevent the intervention of the aggressors.

This event was the one that preceded what happened the following year, in 2007, in the eviction of Arroyito when the teacher Carlos Fuentealba died.

For this Thursday afternoon, it is expected that the different sections will congregate in the place and carry out an act. It is expected to have the presence of the general secretary of ATEN, Marcelo Guagliardo.



