Home » Audemars Piguet’s Rare Royal Oak UAE Watch Sold Through Diamond Watches London
Entertainment

Audemars Piguet’s Rare Royal Oak UAE Watch Sold Through Diamond Watches London

by admin
Audemars Piguet’s Rare Royal Oak UAE Watch Sold Through Diamond Watches London

Audemars Piguet’s Rare Royal Oak UAE Watch Sells for £400,000

The highly sought after Audemars Piguet Royal Oak UAE watch has recently made an appearance on the market, officially sold through Diamond Watches London (DWL). This limited edition timepiece, with only 75 pieces available, has quickly become a collector’s item.

Dubbed the UAE Edition ref. 26613ST, this rare watch is inspired by the Yas Marina F1 Grand Prix circuit in Abu Dhabi. The turquoise dial features the iconic Grande Tapisserie texture, a perpetual calendar, 3 sub-dials, and hour markers, all presented in white.

Previously released in 2020, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak UAE watch was originally only available to VIP customers in the region, making it a highly exclusive piece. The watch has been confirmed to be fully boxed and priced at a staggering £400,000.

This is the first time in history that the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak UAE watch has appeared on the market, and it has quickly garnered attention from luxury watch enthusiasts and collectors alike. Interested buyers can visit the official DWL sales page for more information on this rare and coveted timepiece.

See also  The first-class birth time of the ox: when you are born in Chen, you will have a lot of wealth_time_period_development_opportunities

You may also like

Christine Lagarde sees more disinflation, but wants proof

Expelled from The House of the Famous: The...

Shen Yun’s Impact: An Evening of Exquisite Performances...

The bus will return with the subsidy of...

The beauty look on the catwalk is bright

Empowering Women: PUMA’s Collaboration with “Fancy and Ruthless...

Researchers advance a new tool to diagnose tuberculosis

Cultivating Relationships and Reinventing Ourselves: Astrological Insights for...

China’s Animated Film ‘Kung Fu Haven: Time Reversal’...

Due to transportation costs: 6 out of 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy