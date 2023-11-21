Audemars Piguet’s Rare Royal Oak UAE Watch Sold Through Diamond Watches London

Audemars Piguet’s Rare Royal Oak UAE Watch Sells for £400,000

The highly sought after Audemars Piguet Royal Oak UAE watch has recently made an appearance on the market, officially sold through Diamond Watches London (DWL). This limited edition timepiece, with only 75 pieces available, has quickly become a collector’s item.

Dubbed the UAE Edition ref. 26613ST, this rare watch is inspired by the Yas Marina F1 Grand Prix circuit in Abu Dhabi. The turquoise dial features the iconic Grande Tapisserie texture, a perpetual calendar, 3 sub-dials, and hour markers, all presented in white.

Previously released in 2020, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak UAE watch was originally only available to VIP customers in the region, making it a highly exclusive piece. The watch has been confirmed to be fully boxed and priced at a staggering £400,000.

This is the first time in history that the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak UAE watch has appeared on the market, and it has quickly garnered attention from luxury watch enthusiasts and collectors alike. Interested buyers can visit the official DWL sales page for more information on this rare and coveted timepiece.

