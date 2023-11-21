The first strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of China and Uzbekistan was held in Beijing – Xinhuanet

China and Uzbekistan Hold First Strategic Dialogue, Vow to Strengthen Cooperation

On November 21, the first China-Uzbek Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue was held in Beijing, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The dialogue, chaired by Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov, focused on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and strengthening the alignment of development strategies.

During the dialogue, both sides expressed their commitment to deepening strategic mutual trust and promoting all-round mutually beneficial cooperation. They also announced the establishment of a strategic dialogue mechanism between the two foreign ministers, emphasizing the importance of the new platform in fostering stronger ties.

Wang Yi emphasized the importance of building unity and mutual trust, creating an engine for common development, deepening the public opinion of friendship from generation to generation, and building a fortress of peace and stability between the two countries. He also highlighted the healthy and steady development of China-Uzbekistan relations, stating that despite changes in the international situation, the bilateral relations have maintained strong vitality.

Kamilov echoed Wang Yi’s sentiments, expressing Uzbekistan’s support for the series of global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping. He emphasized the mutually beneficial and win-win nature of Uzbekistan-China cooperation, highlighting its significance in accelerating Uzbekistan’s diversified development.

Both sides also agreed to further strengthen collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to safeguard regional peace, development, security, and stability. In addition, they exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and other global issues.

The dialogue is seen as a positive step in deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan and is expected to lead to increased cooperation in various sectors in the future.

