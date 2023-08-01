Home » August starts with clear skies in Santiago del Estero: how the day will continue
August starts with clear skies in Santiago del Estero: how the day will continue

August starts with clear skies in Santiago del Estero: how the day will continue

01/08/2023

This Tuesday the month of August began, with a sunrise in which the protagonist was the clear sky. Around 6 o’clock, the National Meteorological Service registered a temperature of 11.6ºC, humidity of 85%, wind from the southwest at 30 km/h and visibility at 10 kilometers.

According to the SMN report, the maximum forecast for today would rise to 33 degrees during siesta hours. The wind will be another of the phenomena that will occur this Tuesday, with gusts of up to 59 kilometers per hour.


