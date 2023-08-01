the moment of the announcement- Corriere TV

The tennis champion and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have announced the gender of their second child on the way

Serena Williams is expecting a daughter. The 41-year-old tennis champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced the sex of their second child with a big party.

Williams, moved, followed the moment of the announcement next to her husband: drones drew the words “It’s a girl” in the sky. And then the party exploded. Williams and Ohanian already have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 10:11 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

