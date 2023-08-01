Home » the moment of the announcement- Corriere TV
Sports

the moment of the announcement- Corriere TV

by admin
the moment of the announcement- Corriere TV

The tennis champion and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have announced the gender of their second child on the way

Serena Williams is expecting a daughter. The 41-year-old tennis champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced the sex of their second child with a big party.

Williams, moved, followed the moment of the announcement next to her husband: drones drew the words “It’s a girl” in the sky. And then the party exploded. Williams and Ohanian already have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 10:11 am

© breaking latest news

See also  F1, the new format of the Sprint Race is official: it makes its debut in Baku, here's how it changes

You may also like

Soccer World Cup: USA scrape past historic end

Mariners Defeat Red Sox 6-2, Reach Season-High Winning...

Maguire’s mistake here is Onana’s furious reaction

Colombian Team Defeats Germany and Advances in 2023...

Fencing World Championships in Milan, Ukrainian Kharlan does...

TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková goes into the fight for...

Tips to avoid last minute holiday scams

Chinese Women’s Football Team Takes on European Champions:...

Tabakovic change to Germany official – sport.ORF.at

Brazilian Coach André Jardine Calls for Patience in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy