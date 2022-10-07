Home Entertainment AURALEE x New Balance XC-72 Collaboration Shoes Release Information Officially Released
AURALEE x New Balance XC-72 Collaboration Shoes Release Information Officially Released

AURALEE x New Balance XC-72 Collaboration Shoes Release Information Officially Released

Japanese fashion brand AURALEE debuted the XC-72 in collaboration with New Balance at the 2022 autumn and winter fashion show earlier this year. As the autumn and winter usher in, the paired shoes will also be on sale soon.

The AURALEE x New Balance XC-72 will be available in brown and blue. The blue version is made of suede and smooth leather, and the brown is made of nubuck and leather uppers. Both colorways feature white new balance stitching on the tongue, followed by the AURALEE branding on the insole discreetly. Finally, the outsole of the shoe is made of recycled rubber.

The AURALEE x New Balance XC-72 combination shoes will be available on the AURALEE official website, T-HOUSE New Balance, Japan New Balance designated stores and DOVER STREET MARKET GINZA on October 13. The price is ¥19,800. Interested Readers may wish to pay more attention.

