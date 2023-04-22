Austrian Composers Day 2023: Artificial Intelligence – mica

On May 13, 2023, Austrian Composers invite you to the annual industry get-together for composers, songwriters and interested parties in the Haydn Hall of the mdw – University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

In lectures and panels this year, the topic of “Artificial Intelligence” will be examined in detail from both the theoretical/philosophical side and the musical side. For example, the question of how artificial intelligence affects music and musical creativity in particular and in which directions the development is going will be investigated.

Guests include Alfred Taudes from the Vienna University of Economics and Business – Research Institute for Cryptoeconomics, Thomas Grill, head of the university course for electroacoustic and experimental music (ELAK) at the mdw, Stephan Sutor COO of KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, Peter Janda (AKM), Walter Werzowa (media composer, Projects Beethoven X/Mythos Mozart). Further discussions with Siegfried Friedrich, Richard Graf and Mia Zabelka.

The day concludes with an extraordinary concert. Under the direction of Richard Graf, the Max Brand Ensemble interprets works by Austrian Composers and INÖK composers in the form of a collage, which is processed together with an “artificial intelligence” in real time. The musicians of the ensemble interact with this AI, blurring the lines between technology and human creativity.

Austrian Composers Day 2023

Thema: Artificial Intelligence

May 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m

Haydn Hall, mdw – University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna

(Anton-von-Webern-Platz 1, 1030 Vienna)

Admission free.

To the detailed program

Registration until May 11, 2023 at [email protected]