Synth AI – Animated Intelligence is a Kontkat library of analog, digital, modern and vintage multisamples with 24GB of virtual instrument sounds.

Synth AI – Animated Intelligence’s 24GB of sampled sounds includes 1064 instruments and presets, all ideal for grand film and television soundtracks.

These presets take advantage of Sample Logic’s own AI (Animated Intelligence) engine, combined with intelligent rhythm motivation, and its scripting can also bring a variety of mixed materials for synthetic sounds. Dynamics add another layer of performance variation to the sound, including automated tempo changes in sync with the host, filters, LFOs, sequenced arpeggios, and more.

The software has a tag-based browsing system that makes it easy to search for the sounds you need in the massive content. From simple pulse plucks to responsible oscillatory arpeggios, each preset tone has rich and accurate tags for easy exploration, and up to four can be played. Tones that are layered together.

Watch the introduction video (original address https://youtu.be/SP3e48Ess5I?list=PL94IWIwRZTdjzUgdnGAr2gelDr1CX34NG):

Synth AI – Animated Intelligence is $249.99, with a discounted price of $149.99 until September 7, 2022. Requires the full version of Kontakt 5.8.1 or higher to load.

Official website: https://www.samplelogic.com/products/synth-ai/