Unanimously, the leaders removed a relegation from the Professional League

In another controversial decision on the part of the Argentine soccer leaders, today it was unanimously decided the removed from one of the three relegations of the Professional League in the extraordinary assembly of AFA.

In full competition, the teams that will go down to the First National by the table of averages will be one instead of two as it was scheduled. In this way, the decrease by annual table will be maintained.

This decision will maintain the number of clubs in first division (28) for next year’s season, something that goes against the goal of gradually lowering that number.

Currently, after the modification, Arsenal de Sarandí would be losing the category by the table of averages, while in the annual table a tiebreaker should be disputed between Banfield, Hurricane and Velezwho are even on points, although Union, Atlético Tucumán and Independiente they are located just three units above those teams.

The 2023 season has not yet reached the middle of the competition, as they remain to be played seven dates of the Professional League and in the second part of 2023 the League Cup.

*News in development





