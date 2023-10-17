AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE – Zurück mit Single „No Pain No Gain“

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE returns with the first new single in almost 10 years, “No Pain No Gain”, featuring professional bodybuilder Craig Golias & guitar master Angel Vivaldi!

After a nearly 10-year absence, the world‘s most brutal band has returned with a brand new single, “No Pain No Gain,” and a new music video. With a new album scheduled for 2024 and a new worldwide deal with Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE are back… and the “weight” was worth it!

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE, the unmistakable project of As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis, started 15 years ago as a one-man band and became the metal scene’s latest obsession with their 2008 debut album Total Brutal. After releasing two more acclaimed albums in 2009 and 2014, the one-man band did the impossible – they broke up. After a decade of rebuilding and rebirth, and with the help of good friends by his side, Lambesis finally felt inspired to work on new music for the project – and it ultimately became the collaborative, constructive effort it was always meant to be. Now the band is preparing for the release of their upcoming fourth album, currently slated for a 2024 release date.

“No Pain No Gain” is a powerful taste of what’s to come, featuring special guest vocals from professional bodybuilder Craig Golias and a searing guitar solo from ax god Angel Vivaldi. The aggressive metalcore track hits like Ahhnold himself, with stormy riffs and captivating melodies. Don’t miss this banger (or leg day either) and get shredded to “No Pain No Gain”, naaaughhh!!!!

Tim Lambesis says:

“This upcoming album – it is the heaviest of them all. Ahhnold told me to make it more brutal, and so of course I listened. For music production nerds, it’s also a more modern style of production than what you may be used to with this band, but still retains my thrash roots – which you can hear on ‘No Pain No Gain’. Anyway, Ahhnold told me I’ve really grown up and come into my own as a well oiled machine… but he also said to destroy the machines, so I’m a little confused…



Also, I’m honored to be working with Napalm Records! Besides Napalm having such a powerful global presence and an incredible staff, Ahhnold told me we had to sign based on the brutality of the name alone. Like 80’s action and Ahhnold, it is the perfect combo.”

Stay tuned for details on the fourth AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE album, coming soon!

