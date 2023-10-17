Nawaz Sharif will define the economy: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that entrepreneurs, industrialists and traders will give privileges to the community, reform bureaucracy and FBR.

Maryam Nawaz said that businessmen, industrialists and business community will be given privileges, bureaucracy and FBR will be reformed. Informed the business community about the vision.

Nawaz Sharif is the name of the era of economic recovery, construction and development. His agenda is to revive the economy, the debt-driven economy and to free the people from inflation. Nawaz Sharif will define the economic pact. Businessmen, industrialists and traders will give privileges to the community, not the government but the people and the private sector will do business. Ease of doing business will be created and small businesses will be encouraged.

Nawaz Sharif ended energy crises and built LNG terminals, he gave a new life to the industry by supplying gas, and he will do the same again after coming.

Maryam Nawaz said that the development of agriculture and farmers took place during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, which increased agricultural production, gave subsidized electricity to farmers on agricultural tube wells and special incentives to the textile industry.

Maryam Nawaz said that relief will be given to all classes including youth, women, workers, farmers, industrialists, businessmen. He said that the ideal and fastest development plan for IT, agriculture, minerals, energy and other sectors is ready.

