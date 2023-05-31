Home » Axel Arigato released the global community project “From Shanghai With Love” blockbuster
Since its establishment in 2014, Axel Arigato, a shoe brand from Sweden, has continued to grow with the “Drop of The Week” sales method and currently covers more than 12 countries. Axel Arigato focuses on the culture of the community and aims to connect the urban communities in the city where it is located. Through “From Soho With Love” and “From Le Marais With Love”, the brand turns the camera to the people living in these emotional cities , presenting the roots and growth of Axel Arigato in the communities of London and Paris.

This time, Axel Arigato extended this global community project to China, focusing on Shanghai for the first time, and created the “From Shanghai With Love” blockbuster, paying tribute to Shanghai’s inclusive and diverse street culture. The story blockbuster shot by photographer Rusty Nero Three groups of communities with different attitudes and lives were established: COUPLE (Nick and Pierhei), MOTHER & SON (Aunt Qin and Future), and PERSONAL (dancer Yebi). “‘From Shanghai With Love’ is the beginning of our celebration of connecting and celebrating with the community living in this incredible city, and our commitment to further expand our global community,” said Albin Johansson, CEO of Axel Arigato.

See also  Using variety shows to drive hip-hop dance, breaking the circle, and checking data show that there are more than 110,000 dance training-related companies in my country-DoNews News

