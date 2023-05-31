Radio Deejay is the official partner of the Mille Miglia 2023

ROME – The engines are warming up for the 2023 edition of the Mille Miglia which will see Radio Deejay as radio partner of the event. From 11 to 17 June, Deejay will be the official voice of the “Most beautiful race in the world“, as the “drake” Enzo Ferrari liked to call it, entertaining the public and participants starting from the pre-race days in Brescia, and then continue along the five stages that will cross Italy with the traditional route from Brescia to Rome and back.

Radio Deejay speakers and talents will accompany all the activities of the week, giving voice to the emotions of the protagonists and the public encountered along the way and in the cities of arrival of the various stages. The radio staff will offer live entertainment, music and animation in the village of Brescia and a story of the event with Rudy Zerbi who, following the race, behind the wheel of the Deejay car along the route, will be joined by a different voice every day. Thanks to this initiative, live connections and an original story from the inside of one of the most famous and appreciated Italian events in the world will be available. Radio Deejay’s entertainment will involve the public in the village of Brescia, in Piazza Vittoria, while from Tuesday 13th it will follow the event.

After leaving from viale Venezia and caressing Lake Garda, crossing Verona, Ferrara, Lugo and Imola, the long snake of vintage cars will conclude the first stage in Cervia-Milano Marittima. Wednesday’s stage will be characterized by the passage to San Marino, Senigallia, Macerata with a lunch stop, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno, and by the spectacular final parade in via Veneto in Rome. The third stage will go up again from the Capital offering lunch in the race in Siena, will continue towards Pistoia, the Abetone pass, Modena and Reggio Emilia and will end in Parma.

On the fourth day, after Stradella and Pavia, the race will reach Piedmont with lunch in Alessandria, then Asti and Vercelli and, via Novara, will head towards the center of Milan which will host the last night of the race. Saturday, the fifth and final stage, after the farewell to Bergamo, twin city of Brescia as capital of Culture 2023, and the transit through Franciacorta, the Mille Miglia will end in Brescia in the late morning with a street circuit before the final runway on the platform of Viale Venezia. In the evening, goodbye to the 2024 edition with the white night of the Freccia Rossa, the “Mille Miglia The Night” which will conclude the intense week of passion and fun. (Maurilio Rigo)