Consolidate the foundation of national prosperity with the strength of education

Prosperity through education leads to prosperity of the country, and strong education makes the country strong.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on the 29th: “Building a strong country in education is the strategic forerunner for building a socialist modern power in an all-round way, an important support for achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, and promoting the common cause of all people. An effective way to get rich is to use Chinese-style modernization to comprehensively promote the basic project of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech explained the significance of building a strong education country and pointed out the direction for building a strong education country. The majority of teachers, students and educators expressed that they should take the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping as a guide, actively participate in the practice of strengthening the country through education, and provide strong support for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Fully implement the fundamental task of Lideshuren

Walking into Beijing Bayi School, the sound of reading and writing can be heard in the classroom, and the children are running around in the playground, full of vitality.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the purpose of building a strong country in education is to train generations of socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. This requires us to deeply analyze the age characteristics and development laws of students, and carry out various This kind of brain-to-heart activity guides students to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, and always listen to and follow the party.” said Jia Qian, the leader of the first-grade junior high school in Bayi School, and a teacher of morality and the rule of law.

Jia Qian said: “In daily teaching, we carry out in-depth moral education around the themes of working together, thriving, and passing on the torch, and fully implement the fundamental task of cultivating people through virtue. In the next step, we will further implement the important speeches of the General Secretary. Combining with the ongoing activities of entering the Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall, we will lead students to absorb spiritual nourishment and firmly devote themselves to the ideals of the country and the people.”

“Who to train, how to train, and for whom to train are the fundamental issues of education, and also the core topic of building an educational power.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech inspired Han Rui, deputy dean of the School of Marxism at Xi’an Jiaotong University.

“For a period of time, we have insisted on using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to cultivate souls and educate people, inherit and carry forward the spirit of moving to the west, and guide the majority of students to strive to be good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to struggle.” Han Rui said, “Next, we must earnestly understand the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, adopt special lectures, open discussions, and diversified practical teaching methods, and strive to promote the party’s innovative theories into the mind and heart, and educate people for the party and serve the party. The country educates talents.”

According to Wang Runling, Secretary of the Party Committee of the School of Stomatology, Anhui Medical University, cultivating talents who can be used and shoulder important responsibilities requires the organic integration of professional “small classrooms” and social “big classrooms”. “Since the beginning of this year, we have promoted students to develop excellent skills in learning, thinking and practice through theoretical study of micro-party classes and free clinics in kindergartens. We will also continue to follow the requirements of the general secretary to make two-way efforts in improving professional ability and theoretical knowledge , to lay a solid foundation for students to grow into benevolent doctors.”

“Ideological and political courses, as a key course to implement the fundamental task of cultivating people, play an irreplaceable role in the process of cultivating socialist builders and successors.” Gao Guoxi, director of the Institute of Higher Education at Fudan University, said, “General Secretary Xi Jinping has a great appreciation for There are requirements for improving the pertinence and attractiveness of ideological and political courses, which means that ideological and political educators must embrace new trends, find new methods, work creatively, guide students to stick to the correct value choice, and truly grow into socialism with Chinese characteristics Useful talents who strive for life in their careers.”

Take high-quality development as the lifeline of education at all levels and types

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that basic education is the basis for building a strong education country. As a “veteran” struggling on the basic education front, Huang Zhiyong, director of the Basic Education Division of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education, is very excited.

“Basic education is in the initial stage of talent training, which condenses the country’s expectations for the future. Higher-quality basic education is the foundation for building a strong education country and the cornerstone for better satisfying the people’s sense of gain.” Huang Zhiyong said, “Next, we will With high-quality development as the main line, we will accelerate the expansion and efficiency of preschool education inclusive resources, the high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education and the integration of urban and rural areas, and the diversified and characteristic development of ordinary high schools, so that the results of educational reform and development will benefit more teachers and students.”

To build an educational power, the leader is higher education.

Holding 15 national invention patent authorizations, 1 international invention patent authorization, and 3 SCI journal papers, Zhou Xiaochuan, a Ph. Progress contributes to wisdom.

“From a high school student to a first-line doctoral student in scientific research, I really feel the country’s increasing emphasis on talent training.” Zhou Xiaochuan said, “In recent years, the school has vigorously strengthened the construction of basic disciplines, emerging disciplines, and interdisciplinary disciplines, aiming at The world‘s cutting-edge science and technology and the country’s major strategic needs promote scientific research and innovation, creating more conditions for us to grow and become talents. We must take advantage of the wind of the times, explore the frontier with more enthusiasm for learning, and make greater contributions to serving economic and social development.”

Three hundred and sixty lines, every line will be the number one scholar. In the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, vocational education has broad prospects and great promise.

“Judging from the employment status of the first batch of graduates of Baili Vocational College, respecting skills and emphasizing skills have become the mainstream value orientation in the new era, and skilled talents are becoming the ‘sweet pastry’ of the job market.” Gansu Baili Vocational College Culture and Tourism College Teacher Zhu Haiying said, “We need to further extend classroom teaching to the front line of enterprises and student works to enterprise products, provide students with more space for internship, training, and employment, and strive to cultivate more high-quality skilled talents who serve high-quality development. “

It is the common responsibility of the whole party and the whole society to build a strong education country

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is a systematic leap and qualitative change from a big education country to a powerful education country, which must be driven by reform and innovation.

“To promote education reform and innovation, we should adhere to the concept of system, advance as a whole, and promote reform and innovation by comprehensively improving the modernization level of the education governance system and governance capabilities; we should insist on promoting education fairness in the reform, and strive to make every child ‘go to school’; It is also necessary to deepen the reform of education evaluation and build an education evaluation system with Chinese characteristics and world-class standards. The achievement of these goals requires the joint efforts of the whole party and society.” Ye Chengfu, vice president of Qinghai Normal University, said.

The digitalization of education is an important breakthrough for my country to open up a new track for educational development and shape new advantages in educational development.

Gathering more than 5.5 million high-quality resources and 66,000 micro-classes… In recent years, Zhejiang has actively promoted the province-wide pilot application of the national smart education platform, and initially formed an education digital system covering all levels and types of schools.

“The essence of digitalization is to use modern technology to gather high-quality educational resources and empower education and teaching.” Chen Feng, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education, said, “General Secretary Xi Jinping requires further promotion of digital education. The education leadership system that the government is in charge of and the departments are responsible for each department will continue to promote the construction of the “Learning in Zhejiang” digital education platform to provide better support for expanding the coverage of high-quality educational resources and modernizing education.”

To build a strong country in education, we must not only cultivate “internal skills”, but also open up exchanges.

In this regard, Song Xianzhong, president of Jinan University, believes that the opening of education to the outside world is an important driving force for the modernization of education and an important channel for improving national influence.

“In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed to coordinate the two major articles of ‘bringing in’ and ‘going out’. We need to increase efforts in organizational leadership, development planning, resource guarantee, and funding investment, and spread the word with a more pragmatic attitude. China’s experience, active participation in global education governance, and efforts to improve the influence and voice of my country’s education.” Song Xianzhong said.

To strengthen the country, we must first strengthen education, and to strengthen education, we must first strengthen teachers.

In Chongqing, in order to support and attract more outstanding talents to teach, the local government has vigorously implemented a teacher turnover dormitory construction project and raised the standard of living allowances for rural teachers.

“To promote the modernization of education, there is an urgent need to cultivate a team of high-quality professional teachers with noble morality, professional skills, reasonable structure, and full of vitality.” Liu Yanbing, director of the Chongqing Municipal Education Commission, said, “Next, we will organize The power of the society, cultivate an atmosphere of respecting teachers and valuing education, promote the close integration of schools, families, and society, and work in the same direction, actively participate in the practice of strengthening the country through education, jointly run the cause of strengthening the country through education, and consolidate the foundation of national prosperity with the strength of education.”

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 30th)